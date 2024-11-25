Jennifer Lawrence has a response ready for trolls who may argue she's "not educated" enough to "talk about politics," as she explained in a recent TV interview.

What argument do they have? Well, the Academy Award-winning actress technically dropped out of school when she was 14 to pursue her Hollywood career.

With that in mind, what does Lawrence have to say to the haters who may feel that negates her political opinions in the present? Well, J-Law fans know that Lawrence doesn't shy away from addressing politics. After all, the actress co-produced the new documentary Bread & Roses about women in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban, alongside fellow co-producer and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, which premiered in the U.S. on Apple TV+ this week.

Now, in speaking about the documentary in a televised talk last week, Lawrence was asked how she views any detractors who question her intelligence.

"[Trolls] always say different things," Lawrence tells CBS Mornings' Gale King. "I did a 60 Minutes interview once where I explained that I dropped out of middle school, so I technically am not educated."

The actress continues, "A common one with this [documentary] is, 'Why is someone without an education trying to talk about politics?' To that, I say it's not political — it's people's lives."

Jennifer Lawrence discusses the risks of speaking out about Afghan women's rights and how she faced criticism for her lack of formal education. She emphasizes that advocating for human lives is not political but a moral imperative: "There's 20 million women whose lives are in danger." "Bread & Roses" premieres on Apple TV+ on November 22nd.

Elsewhere in the interview, per Comic Sands, Lawrence spoke about the doc's making. "My first reaction when watching that [Taliban takeover] was to do what the Taliban did not want us to do," she says, "which was to give access and facilities to the people on the ground to capture what was happening on the ground in real-time."

She adds, "I can't imagine not being able to take a taxi or not being able to listen to music. I can't imagine if just the sound of my voice was illegal."

Bread & Roses "captures the spirit of Afghan women in their relentless quest for autonomy. A moving portrayal of strength amid struggle, this acclaimed Cannes Film Festival documentary shines a light on their resilience," according to a synopsis from Apple TV+, which is where viewers can currently stream the film.