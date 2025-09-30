Jennifer Lawrence just couldn't help herself. While promoting her new drama Die, My Love with Robert Pattinson, she decided to wade into The Summer I Turned Pretty discourse. Against the sage advice of her friends, who apparently begged her not to do this, Lawrence announced she's Team Jeremiah.

Cue fandom meltdown. And, possibly, a micro-expression from Robert Pattinson remembering his Twilight era that launched a thousand memes.

Because the second J-Law dropped the word "Team," fans swear they saw Pattinson's pupils dilate like he'd been transported back to 2008, standing in front of a Hot Topic store filled with Team Edward and Team Jacob T-shirts. Some claim his entire career flashed before his eyes in that moment.

even he was weirded tf out pic.twitter.com/SqiYvGzuGy — ໊ (@torturedfilm) September 29, 2025

The Original Sin: The Word "Team"

For Lawrence, calling Conrad "toxic" and Jeremiah the better choice for Belly felt cathartic for Jeremiah's fans and for the actor. Gavin Casalegno himself posted the clip of the interview with Lawrence bashing Conrad with the text: "Jennifer Lawrence was always my favorite Jennifer."

The fans also went to The Hunger Games. "Does she realize that this is like she said she was Team Gale, instead of Team Peta?," a fan asked regarding the love triangle around Lawrence's character of Katniss.

For Pattinson, the word "team" is practically a trigger. Anyone who survived the Twilight era remembers the endless merch, fan fights, and marriage proposals shouted at mall appearances. "Team Edward" was a big passion for many fans and, apparently, also a permanent scar on his psyche.

He's admitted before he's not exactly nostalgic about the phenomenon, and Taylor Lautner has even confessed the rivalry put real strain on their friendship. So imagine sitting next to Jennifer Lawrence while she casually reopens the "Team" wound like it's nothing.

Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad? Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson discuss messy relationships while promoting their new film, DIE MY LOVE. pic.twitter.com/0fRtTMOUNw — MUBI (@mubi) September 29, 2025

What They Were Actually Promoting

All of this went down during press for Die, My Love, a searing psychological drama directed by Lynne Ramsay. Lawrence plays Grace, a woman unraveling under the weight of postpartum depression in rural Montana, while Pattinson plays her husband. Heavy, award-season-bait stuff.

But who cares about the Cannes buzz when J-Law just turned the junket into a crossover between The Summer I Turned Pretty and Twilight? Social media certainly didn't. "This promo tour is now about Robert reliving his Hot Topic trauma," one fan wrote.

So, Jennifer Lawrence's friends were right. She should've kept quiet. But then again, if she had, we wouldn't have the joy of imagining Robert Pattinson flashing back to the shrieks of #TeamEdward teens every time the word "Team" gets dropped.

And for the record, he did blink. Twice.