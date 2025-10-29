Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins has spoken out about his long estrangement from his daughter, Abigail Hopkins, revealing that his effort to reconnect was ignored.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Hopkins said his wife, Stella Arroyave, reached out to Abigail to invite her for a visit, but the message went unanswered.

"My wife, Stella, sent an invitation to come and see us. Not a word of response," the 87-year-old actor shared.

"So I think, 'OK, fine.' I wish her well, but I'm not going to waste blood over that. If you want to waste your life being in resentment, fine, go ahead."

Hopkins, who shares Abigail, 57, with his first wife, Petronella Barker, said he's accepted that their relationship may never be repaired.

The actor, best known for his roles in "The Silence of the Lambs" and "The Father," emphasized that he no longer holds onto anger or regret, PageSix reported.

He reflected on the importance of letting go of past resentment, saying that holding on to old grudges prevents a person from truly living.

"You have to acknowledge one thing — we are imperfect. We're not saints. We do the best we can."

Anthony Hopkins slams estranged daughter for ignoring invitation to reconcile: ‘Get over it’ https://t.co/IJfHs037uU pic.twitter.com/2DUCKLrHd1 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 28, 2025

Anthony Hopkins Recalls Daughter's Cameos in His 1990s Films

The actor noted that he tried to mend their relationship but ultimately believes he did all he could.

"Life is painful. Sometimes people get hurt. But you can't live like that. You have to say, 'Get over it.' And if you can't, fine. Good luck to you. I did what I could."

When asked if he hoped Abigail would read his upcoming memoir, "We Did Ok, Kid," set to be released on November 4, Hopkins firmly replied, "I'm not going to answer that. No. I don't care."

According to Fox News, he later asked to move on from the topic, adding, "Please. I want you to. Because I don't want to hurt her."

Reports indicate that Hopkins and his daughter, Abigail, have been distant and have had little to no contact for over two decades.

Their last public contact dates back to the 1990s when she appeared in small roles in his films "Shadowlands" and "The Remains of the Day."

In a 2006 interview, Abigail mentioned that her father was mostly absent from her upbringing and that they had minimal interaction during her younger years.

Years later, Hopkins told Radio Times he didn't even know if he had grandchildren, saying, "People break up. Families split. You get on with your life. You don't have to like your family. You don't have to love each other."

Despite the family rift, Hopkins says he remains at peace. "Onwards," he said simply. "The offer was made. That's all."