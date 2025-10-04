Aaron Phypers, the estranged husband of actress Denise Richards, has told a California court that he is on the verge of eviction and financial collapse as their divorce proceedings grow increasingly contentious.

In new court documents filed Wednesday, Phypers, 53, said he is unable to cover basic living expenses and has already lost access to utilities.

"I am out of money and financially desperate," he stated. "I am about to be evicted from the residence in which I am living. My utilities (water, power, gas) have all been turned off already."

According to PageSix, the former couple once shared a rental home in Calabasas, California, but Phypers claims he now owes half of $120,000 in back rent.

He argues Richards, 54, is also responsible for the debt because her name remains on the lease.

Richards has previously said she moved out years ago, but Phypers insists she left behind 15 rescue dogs and personal belongings, making her still liable.

Richards briefly returned to the home on September 15 with court approval to collect her property.

Denise Richards’ ex Aaron Phypers fears he’ll be ‘evicted and homeless’ if he’s not paid $150K to ‘survive’ amid divorce https://t.co/AuE1MVXZOJ pic.twitter.com/iuiapo1BIl — Page Six (@PageSix) October 2, 2025

Aaron Phypers Says Denise Richards Took His Medical Gear

Phypers alleges she took more than just her belongings, accusing her of removing his health treatment machine and weight set, equipment he says he needs to earn a living.

"I need that equipment in order to try to make a living and she is preventing me from doing so," he told the court.

The Canadian-born actor says he is seeking $150,000 from their joint accounts to cover unpaid debts, living costs, and what he calls the danger of becoming homeless, Hello reported.

He also requested $10,000 for legal fees to continue with the divorce case.

Phypers has additionally argued that he is entitled to part of Richards' income from OnlyFans, pointing out that he helped her create content.

Richards, who reportedly earns more than $250,000 a month from her subscription platform, television projects, and brand deals, has asked the court to deny his requests.

The dispute over finances comes after Phypers filed for divorce in July, citing "irreconcilable differences" following six years of marriage.

Richards, who was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen, has accused Phypers of abuse, which he denies.

While Phypers warns of "irreparable harm" if he does not receive funds, Richards has maintained through her lawyer that she intends to fight what she calls his "false claims" in court.