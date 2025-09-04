Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her strained relationship with her brother, Chase Chrisley. Despite a recent family reunion, the siblings are still not speaking.

"I haven't spoken to Chase in ... I can't tell you when," Savannah, 28, revealed during an interview with "Nightline" on Tuesday, September 2.

The Chrisley siblings' relationship soured while their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were serving time in prison for bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion charges. Although the couple has since been released after receiving a pardon, tensions among their children remain unresolved.

On their new reality show, "The Chrisleys: Back to Reality," Savannah and Chase addressed their ongoing conflict.

According to US Magazine, Savannah claimed she carried much of the responsibility for the family during her parents' absence and felt unsupported by her brother. "I feel that I had so much pressure on me," she admitted. "I never felt so alone."

Chase, 29, disagreed with Savannah's perspective, saying he had made multiple attempts to reconcile but felt rejected.

"I've reached out and I've apologized for anything she feels that I've done, or haven't done," he explained in a confessional.

"I told her that I'm here when she's ready. I just don't think she's ready right now."

In their new Lifetime docuseries, Savannah and Chase Chrisley reveal they were "completely divided" while their parents were in prison.https://t.co/FiUkmCmddy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 2, 2025

Savannah Chrisley Prioritizes Self-Care Over Family Reconciliation

Their younger brother, Grayson, sided with Savannah, accusing Chase of trying to fix their relationship only for the sake of the television cameras. "He does everything for the cameras," Grayson claimed.

Family patriarch Todd Chrisley, who also appears on the show, admitted he does not intervene in his children's disputes, People reported.

"It's my job for both of them to know that I love them with all of my heart," Todd said.

The show also highlights other long-standing family feuds, including Savannah and Chase's continued estrangement from their sister, Lindsie Chrisley.

Savannah recalled a past incident involving Lindsie and their niece, Chloe, that escalated into a heated argument with their mother, Julie. The fallout has yet to be resolved.

Chase, meanwhile, expressed frustration with how his family has portrayed him on television and in interviews.

"I know Savannah's trying to paint me out to be this big, bad monster that's not there for the family, but that's just not the case," he said. "I want us to actually have a family relationship."

For now, Savannah stands firm that she needs space. "At the end of the day, he is my brother and I love him," she shared. "But I also have to love myself, too."