Former CNN anchor Don Lemon is under fire after making controversial remarks about conservative commentator Megyn Kelly on his new podcast, "Clip Farmers."

During a recent episode, Lemon suggested Kelly "looks trans" and "chopped," slang implying she is unattractive.

He added that she is "clockable," a term used to describe someone who can be easily identified as transgender, TMZ reported.

The comments came as Lemon, 59, and his co-hosts John Cotter and Chris Miglioranzi were discussing the appearance of "MAGA women."

Lemon also criticized Kelly for being "too skinny" and wearing "a lot of hair pieces and makeup." One co-host awkwardly ended the segment, saying, "Let's end on that note," but the clip quickly went viral, sparking outrage online.

Critics called Lemon's remarks hypocritical, noting his history of supporting LGBTQ rights.

"For a man who praises trans people, #DonLemon sure feels comfortable using 'trans' as an insult," one social media user wrote.

Another asked, "The Left is using 'trans' as an insult now?" Many pointed out that Lemon has long spoken out against anti-trans rhetoric and legislation.

Don Lemon says that Megyn Kelly is "not hot and looks trans.."



I thought trans people were beautiful and indistinguishable from normal people?

pic.twitter.com/ddHNXewXJi — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) October 28, 2025

Don Lemon Sparks Outrage Over Trans Remark

Lemon has previously championed LGBTQ causes, publicly coming out in 2011 and defending transgender rights in multiple high-profile instances.

In 2023, he condemned anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ bills, stating, "Nearly half of those bills target our transgender and nonbinary siblings."

According to DailyMail, he also defended transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney during the Bud Light controversy, asking on CNN, "So what if someone who is transgender drinks Bud Light? How does that affect you?"

The backlash comes just over a year after Lemon's controversial exit from CNN, where he was fired in early 2023 following multiple allegations of misogyny.

His history includes criticizing US Ambassador Nikki Haley for not being in her "prime" and prior on-air clashes with female colleagues.

Lemon has had past disputes with Kelly as well. Earlier this year, he publicly told her to "get the f**k out of here" after she criticized him for blaming political violence on white men, pointing out that his husband is white.

Kelly, fired from NBC in 2019, now runs her own media company and hosts one of the top-rated news commentary podcasts in the country.

Neither Lemon nor Kelly has publicly addressed the latest controversy.