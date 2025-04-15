TV host Don Lemon is speaking out after having dinner with Wendy Williams, revealing troubling details about her stay at the Coterie assisted living facility in New York City.

Lemon, who met Williams for a rare night out on Thursday, told TMZ the food at the facility is "sub-par" and joked that she enjoyed her restaurant meal because "you can only imagine" what she usually gets.

Wendy, 60, has been under court-ordered guardianship since 2022 and has repeatedly called her living situation a "prison." Last month, she even told The View, "I don't want a guardian... I want my life and my money back."

Wendy has also said she isn't allowed to go outside without permission and is kept in a "memory unit," despite questioning the legitimacy of her diagnosis.

Thursday's dinner was one of her few public outings. She was joined by her niece, Alex Finnie, Don Lemon, and his husband Tim Malone.

They ate at Il Cantinori, a restaurant in Greenwich Village. Just a day before, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, had reportedly denied her request to go out for dinner with Alex and her new attorney, Joe Tacopina.

Here’s the answer .. spoke to Wendy’s attorney this am and asked him..



Why was Wendy Williams allowed to go to dinner with Don Lemon & Her niece Alex Finney but not her attorney? As decided by the guardian .. https://t.co/Uh3WeHYn7A pic.twitter.com/9r3wqvMpzr — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) April 14, 2025

Don Lemon Defends Wendy Williams, Shuts Down Karma Claims

Don Lemon, who has been a target of Wendy's jokes in the past, didn't hold back when asked if he thought her current condition was karma, TMZ said. "People don't really understand how karma works," Lemon said, shutting down that theory. He added that no one deserves what Wendy is going through.

Wendy has recently taken steps to end her guardianship. She hired Tacopina, known for representing high-profile clients like A$AP Rocky, to help fight her case.

Meanwhile, her facility has called police in the past when she tried to leave without approval, adding to concerns about her freedom and mental well-being.

Her guardian claims Wendy has refused important medical tests, including an MRI and neuropsychological assessment, which are required by the court. Wendy denies knowing about the missed appointments and told People, "I can't talk about it right now."

According to DailyMail, supporters have begun the #FreeWendy movement, calling for her release from what many see as an unfair conservatorship. Don Lemon's comments have only added to the growing public concern.

As for what's next, Lemon hinted that he believes Wendy's situation may soon change. "We're all hoping for the best," he said. "She deserves her voice back."