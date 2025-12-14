Legendary director Rob Reiner and his wife Rene Singer Reiner were found dead with injuries consistent with stab wounds at their mansion in Los Angeles, city police confirmed.

According to TMZ, the bodies showed stab wounds, but no other obvious injuries. The Los Angeles Times reported that police found no signs of forced entry.

Reiner and his wife were 78 and 65 years old, respectively.

Reiner and his wife were 78 and 68 years old, respectively. People magazine reported that the bodies were discovered by their daughter Romy at the family's residence in the affluent Brentwood area. According to the publication, the person responsible for the deaths of his parents is Nick Reiner, the couple's middle son.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are devastated by this sudden loss, and we ask that the family's privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time," the family said in a statement.

A public life

Rob Reiner was one of the most influential figures in American entertainment, with a career spanning more than five decades as an actor, director, producer and political activist. Born in New York in 1947, he was the son of legendary comedian and television creator Carl Reiner. His first major breakthrough came as an actor on All in the Family, where he played Michael Stivic, a role that made him a key face of 1970s television and opened the door to a career behind the camera.

As a director, Reiner built an exceptional filmography that defined an entire generation. In the 1980s and 1990s, he directed classics such as This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand by Me, When Harry Met Sally and Misery, films that are now considered benchmarks of popular American cinema. His versatility in moving between comedy, drama and suspense solidified his reputation as a storyteller with both commercial sensibility and emotional depth.

Rob Reiner’s body of work is so wonderfully eclectic, which speaks to his ability to handle an array of dramatic tones. Most filmmakers can only dream of making one bona fide classic, while he had several to his name. RIP. pic.twitter.com/BLc9DyLFTm — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) December 15, 2025

Throughout his career, Rob Reiner also distinguished himself as a producer and advocate for social causes. He founded Castle Rock Entertainment, one of Hollywood's most influential production companies of the 1990s, and became an outspoken critic of conservative politics in the United States, using his public visibility to promote debates on democracy, civil rights and education.

His wife, Michele Singer Reiner, maintained a much lower public profile, though she was a central figure in his personal and family life. A photographer and activist, Michele was involved in community and public health causes and for years accompanied Reiner both in his private life and at events connected to the entertainment industry and social activism.

RIP Rob Reiner and Michele Singer pic.twitter.com/yHbGy2nb3F — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) December 15, 2025

Together they formed a family that, despite professional success, also faced personal challenges, including those related to one of their children's struggles with addiction, an experience that inspired creative projects such as Being Charlie. The story of Rob and Michele Reiner blends Hollywood, social commitment and a life marked by creative triumphs and complex moments away from the public spotlight.

Developing news