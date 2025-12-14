Nick Reiner, the middle son of filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, is being considered by authorities as the killer of the couple, who were found dead on Sunday, December 14, with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

According to People, which cites several credible sources, 32 year old Nick Reiner is responsible for the deaths of his parents.

Nick was born around 1993, the middle child of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. He has two siblings, Jake, born in 1991, and Romy, born in 1997.

Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner was living on the streets battling drug addiction at age 15 https://t.co/xfgOS6p4fq pic.twitter.com/PlpHM7nSWW — People (@people) April 20, 2016

A life marked by addiction struggles

By his own admission in an autobiographical account, Nick Reiner spent much of his adolescence and early adulthood battling a severe drug addiction. He began rehabilitation treatments at age 15 and passed through multiple rehab centers throughout his teenage years. During that period, he also experienced stretches of homelessness while struggling with addiction.

That experience directly influenced his career as a screenwriter. He co wrote the script for Being Charlie (2015), a drama directed by his father and loosely based on his own fight with addiction and recovery. The film premiered at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in theaters in 2016.

In interviews from that time, Nick spoke openly about his years living on the streets, his rehabilitation process, and his relationship with his family during and after those difficult years.

