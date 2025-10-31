In a moment that quickly became the talk of the night, Mark Zuckerberg appeared uncomfortable after Billie Eilish called on billionaires to share their wealth during her acceptance speech at the "WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards" on Wednesday, October 29.

Eilish, 23, took the stage at New York's Museum of Modern Art to receive the Music Innovator Award.

As the pop star addressed the crowd filled with celebrities and business leaders, she made a pointed statement about wealth and compassion.

"We're in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than ever," she said.

"If you have money, it would be great to use it for good things — maybe give it to some people that need it."

According to People, when Eilish continued by joking, "Love you all, but there's a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties," the audience broke into laughter and applause — except Zuckerberg, who reportedly did not join in.

Billie Eilish calls out billionaires not donating their money during her WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards speech:



Mark Zuckerberg Backs Priscilla Chan's Philanthropy Honor

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 41, joined his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, at the event where she received the Philanthropy in Science Innovator Award in recognition of her contributions through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

The couple's foundation focuses on using technology to fight diseases and improve healthcare.

Despite Zuckerberg's quiet response to Eilish's comments, he and Chan have previously pledged to donate 99% of their Meta shares to philanthropic causes during their lifetimes, PageSix reported.

Forbes currently ranks Zuckerberg as the third-richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of about $257 billion.

That wealth made Eilish's words hit even harder in a room filled with some of the most powerful people in entertainment and tech — including George Lucas, Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss, and Tory Burch.

Before her speech, "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert revealed that Eilish had donated $11.5 million from her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour to support climate and food equity programs.

"Billie will be donating proceeds to organizations dedicated to food equity, climate justice, and combating the climate crisis," Colbert said. "On behalf of humans everywhere, thank you."