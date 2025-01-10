Mark Zuckerberg on Friday accused the Biden administration of aggressively pressuring Meta to remove COVID-related posts on Facebook, revealing on a new The Joe Rogan Experience that officials would "scream" and "curse" at his team during disputes.

The Meta CEO criticized these tactics as government overreach, calling them a blow to free speech and user trust.

Zuckerberg detailed how White House officials pushed Meta to censor content during the pandemic, including memes and posts about vaccine side effects.

He claimed the demands undermined public confidence and said the administration's approach felt illegal and went against First Amendment rights.

Zuckerberg Blasts Biden for Censorship

The Meta CEO also announced significant policy changes for his social media platforms, including the end of third-party fact-checking and the introduction of a user-driven program called "Community Notes," as International Business Times reported this week.

He said the shift aims to rebuild trust after years of criticism over Meta's role in moderating misinformation.

The podcast episode emerged amid a series of controversial moves by Meta. The company recently rolled back its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, citing changes in the U.S. legal and policy landscape.

Zuckerberg framed these changes as a response to shifting cultural priorities. He also addressed tensions between Meta and the government, pointing to President Biden's past comments accusing social media of "killing people" with misinformation, as the Daily Mail reported. He argued that such statements led to undue scrutiny and legal challenges against the company.

With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office, Zuckerberg expressed optimism about a fresh start.

He has recently taken steps to align Meta with the incoming administration, including a visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and a $1 million donation to his inaugural fund.

The episode quickly went viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views. Rogan, known for drawing out candid conversations, echoed Zuckerberg's frustrations, calling the administration's demands an overreach.

On the episode, Zuckerberg also confirmed his intention to eventually step into the UFC Octagon for a professional MMA fight. Clearly, the Meta CEO and Facebook mastermind still has a lot on his plate that he wants to accomplish in 2025 and beyond.