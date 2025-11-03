Meghan Markle's reaction to the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win has sparked another wave of online backlash, with many viewers accusing her of staging the moment for the camera.

The Duchess of Sussex was visibly ecstatic over the victory of the Dodgers over the Toronto Blue Jays, as shown by a monochrome Instagram Story shared on Saturday. In her all-black outfit, Markle screamed, "Oh my God," and then went to embrace her husband, Prince Harry, who was lying back in a chair not far away, with great excitement.

The ⁦⁦@Dodgers⁩ win the World Series! Celebration from Meg!! 🎉 love Harry’s laugh! Hahaha pic.twitter.com/UQjoiGOzEx — Meghan (@HRHMegSussex) November 2, 2025

Clips from the video quickly circulated online, and users on X called the moment "fake" and "cringe."

One viewer wrote, "This is irritating to see. Fake AF. Of course it was NOT staged because, you know, the camera was perfectly positioned to capture everyone."

Another user said the moment looked staged, describing it as more of a performance than a genuine reaction.

Some noted Harry's lack of enthusiasm, with Zajfen later explaining that the Duke of Sussex had been rooting for the Blue Jays. "Sorry H, your team didn't win but mine did," she wrote on her own Instagram Story.

The two were at Dodger Stadium for Game 4 of the World Series last week and were lucky enough to have front-row seats close to the field.

As per the information revealed by Page Six, the duo put on Dodgers hats and looked calm even though the fans did not greet them warmly.

A loud "boo" could be heard from the crowd when the camera shot of the game focused on them and the broadcast tried to show their reaction to it.

Online Reactions Intensify

Many fans were surprised by the couple's prime seating. Some pointed out that Markle and Harry were placed ahead of sports legends Magic Johnson and Sandy Koufax.

"Seating them in front of Sandy Koufax seems inappropriate," one comment read. "Also, as part of Canada's royal family, shouldn't Prince Harry be supporting the Blue Jays?"

The backlash comes amid renewed public debate about Markle's image in the U.S. and U.K. Critics argued her video was a "publicity play," while others said the excitement appeared genuine.

Business and Public Image

The timing of the viral moment added to a busy week for Markle.

Earlier, celebrity chef Jameson Stocks accused her of "exploiting everyday people" through her lifestyle brand As Ever, which promotes luxury products. He told British media the duchess "uses royal influence as a marketing tool," adding that most families "would pass on a £30 bottle of wine" with her name attached.