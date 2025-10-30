Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's night out at Game 4 of the World Series drew scrutiny after a professional lip reader revealed what appeared to be tense exchanges between the couple.

The pair arrived at Dodger Stadium surrounded by security and staff, taking their seats near the field for the Los Angeles Dodgers' matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling, speaking to Radar Online on behalf of Betfair Casino, analyzed video of the pair entering the venue. She said Markle appeared to lose patience as she waved her hand and told an assistant, "Quickly, gotta go, no, I am expecting it."

I’m not even sure Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are aware of the media storm that follows every time they go out for a simple date night: Lakers game or a Dodgers game. If you ignore the lies in the media, all they did was go out, have fun, eat, and meet some friends. The end. pic.twitter.com/FCm6KsNksC — Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) October 29, 2025

The clip spread online, with many viewers pointing out her sharp tone and visible frustration.

Markle, 44, seemed eager to move through the crowd without delay. Harry was trailing her, shaking hands with fans and not drawing any attention to himself as the two went to their private seats.

Once seated, Markle and Harry appeared at ease while clapping and chatting, but Hickling's analysis suggested the conversation was strained at moments.

Markle leaned toward her husband and asked, "Is anyone here?" Harry looked around and replied, "I can't see."

Markle then directed him, "Well, look over there." Hickling said it was unclear who the couple was referring to.

At one point, Markle spotted someone in the crowd and whispered, "Look, there's one." Harry responded, "Yeah." Markle added, "This is fun," an apparent attempt to lighten the mood.

The outing came amid growing reports of staff departures within their media company, Archewell. According to E! Online, The couple's communications director, Emily Robinson, recently resigned after only four months in the role, continuing a pattern of short tenures among key employees.

A former staffer once described Markle as a "dictator in high heels," a comment that resurfaced as the lip-reading footage made headlines.

Stadium Crowd Turns Hostile

Sky News reported the​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ atmosphere at the stadium changed drastically when the pair was featured on the Jumbotron. When "Prince Harry and Meghan" were shown on the screen, it was reported that the sound of booing came from the portions of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌people. Markle turned toward Harry, who smiled tightly in response.

Both of them had Dodgers caps on and didn't get up from their seats during the reaction. In the end, the Dodgers let the game slip away in a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, which was, pretty much, the end of the team's brief good mood after their crazy 18-inning win from the night before.

There were fans who pointed their fingers at the loss being caused by the presence of the high-profile ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌guests.

"Dodgers got Markled. She brings bad luck everywhere she goes," one viewer wrote on X. Another said she was "a bad luck charm," while a third joked that the couple brought "bad juju" to the team.