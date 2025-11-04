Rapper Nicki Minaj is facing criticism after publicly supporting former President Donald Trump's warnings to Nigeria over the alleged killings of Christians.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Nov. 1, Minaj shared her appreciation for the freedom to practice her faith in the US and also extended her thanks to Trump for addressing the matter seriously.

She wrote, "No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don't have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other."

She added, "Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it's dangerous to pretend we don't notice. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let's remember to lift them up in prayer."

According to Billboard, Minaj's remarks came after Trump called Nigeria a "disgraced country" and promised that America's military response to the alleged Christian killings would "be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!"

He directed the Department of Defense to get ready for potential action and cautioned that assistance might be suspended if the violence persisted.

The Trump administration recently re-added Nigeria to its "Countries of Particular Concern" list, which identifies nations accused of violating religious freedom.

The list also features several nations such as China, North Korea, Russia, and Pakistan.

Nicki Minaj is shocking liberals after she comes out IN SUPPORT of President Trump protecting Christians, declaring Nigeria of concern due to Islamists exterminating Christians there pic.twitter.com/XEJtDm9Zi4 — in the dark newz (@dustinemills47) November 1, 2025

Fans Criticize Nicki Minaj for Backing Donald Trump

HuffPost reported that Trump described the situation in Nigeria as an "existential threat" to Christians, claiming that "thousands of Christians are being killed" by "radical Islamists."

However, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu disputed these claims.

He said, "The characterization of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians," according to Reuters.

Minaj's stance drew criticism from some fans who felt her support of Trump was problematic.

One X user wrote that MAGA Republicans have been trying to "weaponize religion so YOUR GAY FANS can be pushed into a corner and silenced."

Minaj reportedly replied in a now-deleted post, "Imagine hearing that Christians are being MURDERED & making it about you being gay," per The Independent.

Despite the backlash, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz praised Minaj for speaking out.

He invited her to meet at the US Embassy in New York to discuss efforts to protect Christians globally, a meeting Minaj said she would be "honored" to attend.