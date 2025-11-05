Prince Harry may soon find himself in danger of losing his royal title, much like his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — the man formerly known as Prince Andrew.

According to new reports, palace insiders believe that if a revived "Removal of Titles Bill" passes through Parliament, both King Charles III and Prince William would gain legal power to strip royals of their hereditary titles.

A source told Page Six that those close to the royal family "would not be surprised" if Harry, 41, eventually loses his titles.

"If they pass these bills, I would not be surprised if Harry is the next one to go," one insider said. "William's not vindictive, but he feels very let down, and it's always harder when the person who let you down is family."

The proposed bill, reintroduced by British politician Rachael Maskell, is once again making headlines after King Charles officially stripped Andrew of his prince title last week.

The new law would allow the reigning monarch — and later, the heir to the throne — to remove royal titles from any family member whose actions are considered damaging to the monarchy.

Prince Harry could eventually lose his title like Andrew — ‘would not be surprised’: royal source https://t.co/AoB4ZZETqO pic.twitter.com/wbYohlIOp6 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 4, 2025

Prince William Quietly Backed Andrew's Demotion

The situation has raised concern for Harry, who has been estranged from his brother for more than two years.

Their relationship reportedly worsened after the 2023 release of Harry's memoir, Spare, which accused William of physical aggression and described tense moments involving the Princess of Wales.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers said that Harry "must be quite scared" by the renewed bill proposal. The precedent set by Andrew's demotion suggests that no royal title is completely safe.

Harry and Meghan Markle, who were made the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, agreed to stop using their HRH titles after leaving royal duties in 2020. Still, their official dukedoms remain intact — for now.

Reports suggest that Prince William quietly supported his father's move to demote Andrew, with some insiders claiming he was the "real architect" behind the decision.

One palace source described the shift as "William's monarchy now," hinting that the heir to the throne could bring stricter changes once he becomes king, SheKnows reported.

"Once Andrew stops being the convenient cover, then where will people look next?" one insider asked, adding that "a bigger unravelling is coming."