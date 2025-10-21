Prince Harry's wariness toward the media reportedly began shortly after Meghan Markle's public debut at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

The couple's first official outing as a pair sparked intense media attention, with observers noting the prince's sensitivity to even minor criticism.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun's Royal Exclusive that the initial coverage of Meghan was largely positive, yet Harry quickly expressed concern that the press was crossing boundaries.

Dampier recalled being "completely and utterly shocked" when Harry issued a statement claiming media treatment had been unfair.

He added, "I just couldn't believe it when he did that."

While some commentary questioned Meghan's background, Dampier emphasized that the vast majority of reports were welcoming, describing Harry's reaction as the start of his media paranoia.

The expert called it a "very bad beginning" and a moment that revealed Harry's tendency to bottle up feelings and react strongly.

The Invictus Games Moment

At the Toronto games in 2017, the pair's outing showed a public display of affection, as they were spotted holding hands. Dampier remembered that it was clear to him then that Harry and Meghan were going to be engaged soon, a forecast that turned out to be true when they made their formal announcement two months later.

While Meghan was getting a great reception, Harry's reaction to the slightest offense that he was very sensitive to, became a decisive moment in his relationship with the press.

Dampier said that Harry's aggravation was a mismatch with the few incidents of the press that he referred to as "overwhelmingly positive and welcoming."

However, Meghan looked like a new and spirited person in public life, which made people even more surprised that Harry had early complaints about media treatment."

Paranoia, Anger, and Family Strain

Looking back, Dampier noted that Harry's apprehensions foreshadowed tensions that would unfold over the next several years. He said, "We know from 'Spare' and everything that has happened subsequently that obviously he bottled up a lot of angst and bitterness."

"But William had to go through the same and he has managed to cope with it. It's obviously really affected him but I just wish he didn't blame everyone else for it. It wasn't the press, it wasn't the public, they all wanted it to succeed."

The couple's high-profile work, including recent humanitarian recognition at a New York gala, has drawn continued scrutiny.

Dampier expressed skepticism over some accolades, saying, per UK Express, "I regard a humanitarian as somebody who tries to make peace with people. They can't even make peace with their own families."