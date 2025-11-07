Bárbara Jankavski, a Brazilian social media star widely known online as "Boneca Desumana" or "Human Barbie," has died at age 31.

The influencer, recognized for her striking doll-like appearance and numerous cosmetic procedures, was found dead inside a residence in São Paulo on November 2, according to local authorities.

Police reports obtained by CNN Brasil revealed that Jankavski was with 51-year-old public defender Renato Campos Pinto de Vitto at the time of her death.

De Vitto told police he had hired her for "sexual services," and that they both consumed illicit substances during their encounter, TMZ reported.

He said he called emergency services after noticing she was unresponsive while asleep and attempted to perform life-saving measures under their guidance. Paramedics arrived shortly after and confirmed her death at the scene.

According to the São Paulo State Military Police, Jankavski was found wearing only underwear and had a visible injury on her left eye, as well as marks on her back.

Authorities also noted that the cause of death remains under investigation.

Fans Mourn Social Star Bárbara Jankavski's Death

A friend of the man involved reportedly told investigators that the injury to her eye occurred earlier in the day when she slipped and fell.

The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat has ordered autopsy and toxicology tests to determine the official cause of death. The case has been registered as a suspicious death.

Jankavski gained widespread attention on social media for documenting her many cosmetic procedures, including a facelift she underwent earlier this year.

According to People, she often shared videos and photos of her transformations with her followers — more than 55,000 on Instagram and 344,000 on TikTok — and became known for embracing the "Human Barbie" persona.

Fans expressed deep sadness following news of her passing. Many posted heartfelt tributes under her last Instagram video, shared on October 1, where she appeared alongside another influencer.

"Rest in peace diva, you lived a bit of the life that I always wanted," one follower wrote. Another added, "Wow, when I saw it was her I couldn't believe it. Rest in peace, my love."