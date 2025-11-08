King Charles III reportedly claimed he had a medical appointment concerning his cancer treatment so he could have an early end to a fraught meeting with his son Prince Harry, according to royal biographer Robert Jobson's new book "The Windsor Legacy."

The incident reportedly took place during one of the periods of extreme tension between the monarch and his son. According to Jobson, the 75-year-old King was "irritated and exhausted" with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's running attack on the royal family in their Netflix series and memoir "Spare."

In the book, Jobson explained that the King wanted solitude while undergoing treatment. He wrote: "The King, who'd broken the news of his cancer to Harry in a phone call, had started treatment straight away. He was undergoing chemotherapy and felt a strong need for peace and quiet."

Harry's decision to fly uninvited to London disrupted the King's plans, RadarOnline reported. Jobson continued: "The lThe last thing he needed was any drama – yet, without an invitation, Harry took it upon himself to fly over to see his father. The King had planned to spend the weekend at Sandringham in Norfolk, so he was irritated at being forced to wait in London until his son arrived."

The meeting reportedly lasted only about 30 minutes. "Wary of letting Harry prolong it, Charles had pre-arranged for the meeting to be interrupted with a warning that it was time for a medical procedure," Jobson revealed.

"His son left soon afterwards. In fact, there was no procedure scheduled and there never had been. Instead, the King flew straight to Sandringham on a helicopter that had been standing by for his delayed journey."

A source close to the royal family described the reunion between father and son as "civil but frosty." The source told RadarOnline, "The King was furious that Harry tried to turn even that moment into a publicity stunt. He wanted peace and rest, not more drama."

Relations between Charles and Harry have reportedly worsened since that encounter. A senior royal aide says, "That comment was the breaking point for the King. He now views Harry as someone who's turned his back on the family – a man who traded loyalty for attention and profit. All trust between father and son is now gone."

In addition to Jobson's assertions, Sky News reported that Prince Harry publicly rejected claims that the meeting with his father felt "distinctly formal," calling such descriptions "categorically false" and blaming unnamed sources for attempting to sabotage any reconciliation efforts.