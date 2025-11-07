Prince Harry is said to be uneasy about how Meghan Markle's growing social media presence could invite comparisons to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York – a former royal often accused of capitalizing on her ties to the monarchy.

According to a Page Six, the Duke of Sussex is aware that some of his wife's recent online content has raised eyebrows, particularly her use of royal symbols and references to their 2018 wedding in connection with her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

One insider told the outlet that Harry "is aware that things like that are not a great look and Fergie-esque," a reference to Ferguson's history of monetizing her royal associations through commercial deals.

Markle, who left royal duties in 2020 and has since built a presence in lifestyle and entertainment, recently posted a video from her desk featuring her $64 "Signature Candle No. 519," a product name tied to her and Harry's May 19 wedding date.

The clip also showed a blue notebook embossed with her personal royal cypher – the letter "M" topped with a crown – a detail critics said blurred the line between her royal past and her business pursuits.

The Duke reportedly isn't comfortable with the marketing direction. Sources told Page Six that Harry doesn't "love" the increased visibility of their children in posts or the use of imagery that invokes their royal past.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that the couple likely coordinates their public output carefully, even as Markle appears more at ease in front of the camera.

She said the pair have probably developed a "like-minded approach" to sharing online, balancing glimpses of their lives with efforts to preserve privacy.

Public Reaction and Comparisons

The renewed scrutiny echoes earlier royal controversies, including Ferguson's past "cash for access" scandal and brand endorsements that drew criticism.

Those parallels reportedly concern Harry, who has sought to distinguish his family's public image since stepping back from royal duties.

In recent years, both he and Markle have weathered fluctuating public opinion.

The couple were even booed at a Los Angeles Dodgers game earlier this year – a moment a source described to Page Six as difficult for Harry, who is "used to being universally loved."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Jennie Bond told the Mirror that Harry and Markle are likely following the fallout surrounding Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson "with some relief" that public attention has shifted elsewhere.

But she said, Harry maintains close ties to his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and "would be there for them... at least on the end of the phone."

Waning Hollywood Appeal

Beyond royal optics, the couple's influence in Hollywood may also be fading.

As reported by Page Six, entertainment insiders claim that the Duke and Duchess have "worn through any goodwill they once had" in Los Angeles, where enthusiasm for their projects has cooled.

One source said "people are sick of them," describing their public narrative as having "gotten stale."

Harry and Markle signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix in 2020, modeled after Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions. Although the agreement remains in place, reports suggest that its scope has narrowed.

Markle recently told Fortune that the partnership reflects "the strength of our partnership" and allows "flexibility" to pursue outside projects.