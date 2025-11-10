A social media influencer has been under fire after revealing that she went out for her 30th birthday when she had a highly contagious infection.

Madeleine White Fedyk, a British-born model who was raised in Los Angeles, posted a "get ready with me" TikTok video of herself getting ready for her birthday bash with visibly irritated, red eyes.

The Daily Mail reported she disclosed she had pink eye but hit the EDC rave in Orlando anyway, an event that attracted over 100,000 attendees.

In the clip, she told her 5.1 million followers: "Alright, get ready with ol' pink eye for my 30th birthday party! This is just my luck, this would happen to me."

Fans were quick to condemn her decision. One Reddit user wrote, "This post just pmo (pissed me off). Why would you just go out with a pink eye? It's so gross, selfish and irresponsible."*

Another commenter added, "Omg the double pinkeye though. Why would she even want to go out?."

White blames her infection on her husband, DJ Andrew Fedyk, who contracted it from cheap Halloween makeup. As she described in the video: "He actually gave himself the pink eye using $2 green makeup from Spirit Halloween to paint himself as Princess Fiona".

She later acknowledged that she wasn't being cautious enough to prevent the spread. "I really didn't know it was that contagious. He got it from the makeup, I didn't know that I could get it. So I was definitely nowhere near as cautious as I should have been with him," White said.

According to the news outlet, many viewers were equally alarmed by the influencer's decision to put on eye makeup and rhinestones while infected. One user commented, "Those brushes are now contaminated...."

Another said, "Girl anything that even gets close to your eye has to go into the trash. Pink eye is SO contagious."

But White seemed to shrug off the criticism, joking, "Probably not gonna do my face, for obvious reasons."

The influencer finished off her rave outfit with neon pink eyeliner, sparkly shorts, and oversized sunglasses to cover up her infection — closing out her video with a cheeky quip: "How will they know? They'll never know."