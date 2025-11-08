Prince Harry's decision to announce a high-profile overseas trip to Canada during Prince William's official tour in Brazil has reportedly reignited tensions within the royal family, as insiders have called the timing "a declaration of war."

According to RadarOnline, the move puts the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex directly in Canada for a series of Remembrance events at the very same time his brother undertakes a five-day Earthshot Prize tour in South America. One palace aide branded the move "brazen and deliberate," suggesting that it was seen as an intentional act of rivalry.

A source close to the royal family confided the news outlet: "It's come across as Harry deliberately picking a fight. Announcing an overlapping overseas trip just as William landed feels like a pointed move. In royal terms, clashing schedules are a serious breach — the calendar is treated almost like a matter of state

Another source close to the palace echoed that the timing couldn't be coincidental. "It's difficult to see this as a coincidence," said the insider.

"Harry would've known William's tour dates well in advance — they've been locked in for ages. Whether he meant to or not, the timing signals that he's doing things entirely on his own terms and won't be managed by the Palace."

As per Sky News, the 43-year-old Duke of Cambridge touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday to preside over the fifth annual summit of his Earthshot Prize, a global initiative aimed at promoting sustainable projects. As William was photographed shaking hands with schoolchildren and playing beach volleyball, Harry's California-based office announced his Canadian itinerary — featuring visits to veterans' organizations and a gala with the Halo Trust.

One former royal aide told the source that the announcement hit William's team hard. "This week was meant to belong to William — it was a major spotlight for the Earthshot project," the aide said. "But almost as soon as he started his first event, the focus swung straight to Harry. You can guess the reaction — people were livid."

Harry's spokesperson denied any deliberate overlap, instead saying the timing was dictated by logistics and security considerations. "The events were planned nearly a year ago," the statement said. "The period of Remembrance traditionally extends from 1–11 November and has done for over a century. He can't choose to move those dates."

Despite the explanation, tensions are reportedly still high inside Kensington Palace. One senior royal source says, "This isn't really a question of blame, it's a matter of respect. Moves like this make it almost impossible for William and Harry to find any common ground again."