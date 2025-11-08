Meghan Markle has seen another member of her team depart, continuing a string of high turnover that insiders say reflects her exacting leadership approach.

Emily Robinson, who served as the Sussexes' Director of Communications for just four months, left the household in late October, according to sources cited by Radar Online. Since Markle married Prince Harry in 2018, 23 employees have reportedly quit the couple's team.

Robinson, a former Netflix professional involved with "The Crown," joined Markle and Harry in May 2025.

While representatives for the Sussexes said her exit came after completing work on her lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan," insiders painted a different picture, suggesting that her departure highlights the duchess's strict, demanding style.

One source told the outlet that Markle is highly particular in her expectations and "doesn't take a lot of bulls**t."

They added that she "knows what she wants, she's cutthroat, and I think if you don't align with her and what she wants, she doesn't like you and you're gone."

Micromanagement and Pressure

Staffers also cited the Duchess's reputation as a micromanager, noting that her early-morning emails can create tension even when responses aren't expected immediately.

"She's known to email at 4 A.M., and she'll say, 'You don't need to respond to me right away,'" a source explained.

"But since she's a micromanager, people are scared of her and they feel that they must respond at that hour. Many of her workers feel a lot of pressure."

The high turnover has drawn attention not just from staff, but also from royal observers, some of whom note that Markle's demeanor has affected relationships with prominent friends. Reports suggest that former A-list acquaintances, including Barack and Michelle Obama, George and Amal Clooney, and Victoria and David Beckham, have distanced themselves from the couple.

Royal Insight

"It's sexist to call her a bully... no it's a fact!"



Meghan Markle sends her TENTH publicist running for the hills showing her true colors as a huge bully. @itslinklauren gives his take.



Full: https://t.co/2doAYG58tR pic.twitter.com/RytyNqjRB4 — Spot On with Link Lauren (@spotonwithlink) October 28, 2025

Royal biographer Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, explained the dynamics between Harry and Markle, noting that when the former returns to the UK, he "becomes the focus of attention ... But of course, he is 'spare' to Meghan."

Another insider described Markle as a "bully," claiming, "If she doesn't get her way, she'll come after you. Everyone experienced that in the palace, and her behavior hasn't changed."

This is not the first time Markle has faced allegations regarding a difficult work environment. In January, Vanity Fair published an exposé on the mom-of-two after former employees claimed she has "mean girl energy" and underwent "long term therapy" because of her.

One source told them, "You can be yelled at even if somebody doesn't raise their voice. (It's) funny that people don't differentiate between the energy of being yelled at and literally somebody screaming at you."

Jason Knauf, the couple's former communications secretary, has claimed the former "Suits" star bullied two assistants while in the royal household.

Markle has denied these allegations, with a representative previously calling them part of a "calculated smear campaign."

Despite ongoing scrutiny, Markle and Harry's team maintains that recent staff exits, including Robinson's, are part of normal, project-based turnover.