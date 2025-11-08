Actor Jeremy Renner is facing serious accusations from Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou, who claims the "Hawkeye" star sent her "intimate" photos, went on drunken rants, and even threatened to "call ICE" on her after their relationship fell apart.

Zhou, 37, made the allegations public on Instagram earlier this week, saying she felt "scared for [her] life" after several disturbing encounters with the 54-year-old actor.

The pair had worked together on two projects — the documentary "Chronicles of Disney" and the animated film "Stardust Future: Stars and Scars" — both starring Renner.

According to Zhou, Renner first contacted her in June 2025 and began sending her personal photos and explicit videos through WhatsApp.

"He convinced me of his sincerity," she wrote, explaining that he told her he was single and interested in a long-term relationship, PageSix reported.

Zhou claimed she believed in "the possibility of redemption" and entered both a romantic and professional partnership with the actor.

However, things allegedly took a dark turn in August during a work meeting at Renner's home in Reno, Nevada. Zhou told the Daily Mail that Renner drank an entire bottle of wine and began "angry yelling for two hours."

She said she feared for her safety and "had to lock [herself] in a room," praying that he would calm down.

"I had to location-share to my team, my parents, and Disney colleagues in case something happened to me," Zhou recalled. "I was so scared for my life."

Yi Zhou Says Jeremy Renner Sent Threatening Message

After the incident, Zhou reportedly approached Renner in private to discuss his actions. During that exchange, she alleged that he warned her he could report her to immigration authorities.

"When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me," she wrote on Instagram. "It deeply shocked and frightened me."

Zhou shared screenshots of messages she said were from Renner, including one in which he allegedly wrote, "Immigration will be notified of your—" before the text was cut off.

According to the NY Post, she also posted screenshots of messages she sent to coworkers that night, saying Renner was "violent" and "angry."

A representative for Renner has denied the claims, calling them "totally inaccurate and untrue."

Zhou said it took her months to gather the courage to speak out, describing her experience as "a story of survival against aggression and abuse of power."

Renner, who was previously married to model Sonni Pacheco, shares a 12-year-old daughter with his ex-wife. Pacheco had also accused the actor of past misconduct during their 2019 custody battle, claims Renner strongly denied.