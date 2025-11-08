Actress Denise Richards has been granted a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, following emotional testimony about alleged domestic violence during their marriage.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge issued the order on November 7, requiring Phypers, 53, to stay at least 100 yards away from Richards, her home, and her workplace.

The order will remain in effect until November 7, 2030. Phypers is also prohibited from contacting Richards in any way or possessing firearms.

The ruling followed several days of court hearings during which both parties testified. Richards, 54, described multiple incidents of alleged abuse, including claims that Phypers gave her "at least three concussions" and physically assaulted her during their relationship.

In one particularly disturbing account, Richards told the court that while recovering from surgery in May 2022, Phypers allegedly hit her on the head in a hotel room while demanding her phone.

"He smashed me on the top of my head with the palm of his hand while screaming at me repeatedly, 'Give me your phone,'" she testified. "I was disoriented from surgery and feared he might seriously injure me."

According to US Magazine, Richards' claims were supported by Phypers' cousin, Kathleen McAllister, who testified that she saw him strike Richards in January 2022.

"I saw Aaron hit Denise, and immediately she had a really bad black eye," McAllister told the court. "I'm still in shock to this day about it."

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers were seen heading back into court today as Richards fights for a permanent restraining order against her ex-husband. 📸: Andy Johnstone for NY Post pic.twitter.com/KeIKwleAP6 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 7, 2025

Aaron Phypers Rejects Abuse Accusations

Phypers, who filed for divorce in July after nearly seven years of marriage, denied the allegations, telling the court that Richards "bruises easily" and that she injured herself during falls or accidents around the house, PageSix reported.

He also denied hitting her, claiming that during the alleged black-eye incident, Richards "fell into a pole."

In her restraining order petition, Richards detailed a series of alleged violent acts, including choking, slapping, and threats to kill her.

"Aaron would violently squeeze my head with both hands, slam my head into the towel rack, and hold me down with his knee on my back," she wrote in court documents.

Phypers has maintained his innocence, calling the accusations "completely false and deeply hurtful."

After the court's decision, he told sources that he "wished it was the other way" but said he planned to "take a break" and "get ready for the next show."

Richards initially obtained a temporary restraining order in July, alleging that Phypers physically assaulted her during a heated dispute, which left her with a black eye.

His arrest for spousal abuse followed later that month. He faces multiple felony charges related to the alleged incidents, including injuring a spouse and dissuading a witness by threat.