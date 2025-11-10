Kylie Jenner is reportedly left "shocked and raging" after her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, declined to talk about their relationship in a recent Vogue interview.

During the interview, Chalamet, 29, "would not talk about his relationship with girlfriend Jenner," noting, "And I don't say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say."

While the couple has occasionally shared public displays of affection, they have largely kept their romance private in recent months. Jenner, 28, similarly refrained from discussing Chalamet in a 2024 British Vogue interview, saying, "Privacy is so important to me in life."

Tensions Over Publicity and Effort

Insiders told Radar Online that Jenner felt blindsided by Chalamet's dismissal of the topic.

"Kylie was really upset by how casually Timothée dismissed the question. She honestly believed they were past the point of hiding things and that he'd want to celebrate their relationship, not act like it doesn't exist," a friend said.

A source added that Jenner is increasingly frustrated by what she perceives as an imbalance in effort.

"She's traveled everywhere to support Timothée, but he rarely returns the favor. It's starting to really bother her," the source told Radar.

The couple's differing schedules have also put strain on their romance. Chalamet spent most of the summer in Hungary filming the third installment of "Dune," while Jenner remained in Los Angeles with her children, Stormi Webster, 7, and Aire Webster, 3. "It's really strained things," a source said.

"Kylie's been the one reaching out, calling, visiting — but she's beginning to feel like she's putting in all the effort."

A film industry insider told Radar that Chalamet is typically private about his personal life.

"He's never been the kind of person to make his relationships part of the spotlight," they said.

Despite avoiding discussion of Jenner, Chalamet acknowledged other aspects of his life in the Vogue interview, including his sister becoming a parent and his co-star Zendaya's engagement to Tom Holland.

He also hinted at his desire to become a father, stating, "That could be on the radar."

it’s the way kylie & timothée look at each other pic.twitter.com/XogJw6yiNL — alison 🍉 (@JJKOBITO) October 9, 2025

Public Appearances and Relationship Strains

Since making their relationship public in September 2023 with a passionate kiss at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, the two have been photographed attending various events, including award shows and Knicks games, and even taking holidays in the south of France.

However, in recent months, the couple has been inactive in public, resulting in speculation that they have parted ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ways.

Chalamet has never appeared on Jenner's family reality show, joined her at the Met Gala, or publicly acknowledged her birthdays, according to multiple sources cited by the Daily Mail.

"Relationships get ugly when one party loves you more, wants more than the other," trauma counselor Audrey Hope told the Daily Mail.

"The fact that Kylie Jenner is at all Timothée's events and he does not reciprocate in the same way is a big deal. It shows that something is afoot in paradise."