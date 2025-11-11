Prince George is reportedly growing frustrated with one of Prince William and Kate Middleton's strictest household rules — no cellphones.

The 12-year-old royal has been asking for a phone like many of his friends, but his parents are standing firm, causing what Prince William admitted has become a "tense issue" at home.

During a recent interview with Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck while in South America for the Earthshot Prize awards, the Prince of Wales opened up about the family's stance on technology and the challenge of raising children in the digital age.

"It's really hard," William, 43, said. "To be honest, it's getting to the point where it's becoming a little bit of a tense issue."

According to PageSix, William explained that neither George nor his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, are allowed to have smartphones.

"None of our children have any phones, which we're very strict about," he shared.

"We communicate why we don't think it's right. And again, I think it's the internet access I have a problem with. I think children can access too much stuff they don't need to see online."

No 'phones allowed for Catherine & William's children! Both aware of the dangers of social media dangers & how it interrupts family life, closeness & connection! Healthier a people focus as opposed to on a mobile device! 2026 12 yrs George may get 'phone joining secondary school! pic.twitter.com/ECJmUnygQm — Diana Speaks (@Diana6197Davis) November 11, 2025

Prince George Clashes with Parents Over No-Phone Rule

The royal father added that he and Kate believe it's important to explain their decisions so their kids understand rather than simply obey.

"But I think he understands why," William said of George, noting that the rule isn't meant to punish but to protect, Yahoo reported.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales have stuck to their no-phone policy, William hinted that George might be granted limited access when he begins secondary school.

"Maybe he might have a phone that has no internet access," William said, referring to an "old sort of brick phone" for calls and texts only.

The issue has reportedly led to occasional disagreements between George and his parents, as he becomes more aware of the privileges his peers enjoy.

However, insiders say William and Kate remain united in their approach, prioritizing their children's well-being over modern convenience.

Outside of the phone debate, William offered a glimpse into their family life, describing himself as a "taxi driver" for his three children.

"Oh, yeah. School runs most days. Catherine and I share it — she probably does the bulk of them," he joked.