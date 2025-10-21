Prince William reportedly considers using Prince Andrew's recent fall from royal favor as a model to fully separate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the monarchy.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly discussed the move with King Charles and senior aides during the royal family's summer stay at Balmoral, following the King's decision to strip Andrew, 65, of his remaining titles and roles amid new Epstein-related allegations, according to PBS.

Andrew's Precedent and the Sussexes' Future

William is said to see Andrew's stripping of titles as a template for addressing Harry and Meghan's continued royal privileges, according to Radar Online.

A palace insider described the summer discussions at Balmoral as tense, noting that William believes "the monarchy can't evolve while Harry and Meghan still hold titles." The insider added that the King's action against Andrew "basically handed him the playbook."

Harry and Meghan remained the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after stepping back from royal duties in 2020, though they opted not to use their HRH titles. Their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, received royal titles when Charles ascended the throne in 2022.

Insiders quote William as considering the keeping of such titles as contradictory to a simplified, contemporary monarchy.

Another royal source told the outlet that William sees his potential move as safeguarding the institution rather than an act of revenge, explaining that the King's handling of Andrew "showed him it was the right call, and that no one, regardless of status, is above the Crown."

The insider added, "William views Andrew's fall as both a cautionary tale and a chance to set things right. He believes the monarchy can't survive on double standards anymore."

Caution from Kate

While William reportedly feels a firm approach is necessary, Kate Middleton has urged him to consider the potential consequences carefully.

A family friend explained to the outlet , "Kate loves William and completely believes in his bigger vision. But she's cautioned him that if he goes through with stripping Harry's titles, it'll be a point of no return."

They went on, "Kate's nature is to keep the peace wherever possible, and she knows this could wipe out any chance of mending things between the brothers for good."