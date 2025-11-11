HBO's new docuseries "Alex vs ARod" dives deep into the life of former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, but fans hoping for details about his high-profile romance with Jennifer Lopez may be disappointed.

Directors Gotham Chopra and Erik LeDrew revealed there was a clear reason Lopez was not included in the series.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Chopra explained, "In terms of his past relationships, we did refer to them visually in some of the sections about his crazy off-field life," noting Rodriguez's past "indiscretions" and early days with the Yankees.

"He talked candidly about those mistakes and regrets."

According to People, when it came to Lopez, Chopra said the team "made a conscious effort to really focus on his baseball career — and specifically his PED use — and not necessarily to do the total biopic."

The directors wanted the miniseries to stay centered on Rodriguez's professional journey rather than his private life.

Rodriguez himself echoed the sentiment. In an interview, he said that part of growing older is enjoying life more quietly.

"I've never been big about sharing my private life — and less now. I enjoy my life today more than I ever have. I'm incredibly grateful, I have two beautiful daughters. I'm surrounded by people I love and respect," he told THR.

Alex Rodriguez Documentary Director Explains Why There's No Mention of Ex-Fiancée Jennifer Lopez in 'Alex vs ARod' https://t.co/JxbYH8fGam — People (@people) November 11, 2025

Read more: Alex Rodriguez Hints at REAL Relationship Status With Cryptic Instagram Post

Alex Rodriguez's HBO Doc: Career, PEDs, and Growth

Rodriguez also highlighted his new role as an NBA team owner, calling it "the dream of my life."

While Lopez was left out, Rodriguez's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, appears in the series. She reflected on his upbringing and how it shaped his personality.

"He was so entrenched in baseball. He was told that's what he was going to do for so long, and it's all he did," Scurtis said.

She described him as "a creature of habit" and said that losing out on normal childhood experiences affected his personal development.

The three-part series, which premiered this week on HBO, explores Rodriguez's career highlights and low points, including his use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Despite its focus on baseball, the docuseries does not shy away from his past mistakes, offering a candid look at his journey from young athlete to retired sports icon.

Chopra emphasized that while the team referenced past relationships, "in terms of his most recent high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez, we had made a conscious effort" to focus elsewhere, Parade reported.

Rodriguez's story in "Alex vs ARod" is intended to spotlight his career achievements, not his romantic history.