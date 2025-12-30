HBO is recasting the role of Manny Alvarez for "The Last of Us" Season 3 after actor Danny Ramirez exited the production due to scheduling conflicts.

Ramirez portrayed the character in Season 2, appearing in four episodes as one of Abby's fellow soldiers from the WLF (Washington Liberation Front). As of now, HBO has not announced which actor will replace him for the upcoming season. The recasting was first reported by Nexus Point News.

The character Manny represents an important role in the show's narrative. Described as "a devoted soldier whose optimistic demeanor conceals past traumas and a deep-seated anxiety about failing his friends during critical moments," Manny was part of Abby's group who traveled to Wyoming to seek vengeance against Joel for his actions at a hospital in the first season. In the video game series that inspired the show, actor Alejandro Edda originally played this character.​

Ramirez's exit marks a significant change for Season 3, which showrunner Craig Mazin has indicated will shift focus to Abby's perspective. This narrative shift means Manny would have had a much larger role in the upcoming season compared to his limited screen time in Season 2.

Ramirez is known for his role as Joaquin Torres in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including appearances in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Brave New World." He also starred in "Top Gun: Maverick." His departure from "The Last of Us" comes as production for Season 3 is still in early stages.

The recasting is not the only creative change affecting Season 3. In July 2025, show co-creator Neil Druckmann announced he would step down from his role as co-showrunner to focus on his position at Naughty Dog, where he is developing the upcoming game "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet." Craig Mazin will continue as the sole showrunner. Additionally, writer Halley Gross, who helped with the narratives for both the second season and the "Part II" video game, will not return.

Despite these changes, the core cast is expected to return. Bella Ramsey will continue as Ellie, while Kaitlyn Dever will take a more prominent role as Abby. Isabela Merced will return as Dina, and Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as Isaac. Based on previous production schedules, Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2027, per Tom's Guide.​