Queer Eye star Bobby Berk said John Cena personally selected him to host the new HGTV series "Junk or Jackpot?" which premiered on Dec. 26.

Berk disclosed the behind-the-scenes story during a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. The interior designer explained that Cena came up with the show concept after a casual dinner conversation with wrestling couple Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona. During that discussion, Cena realized he had a collection he wanted to sell partially. The money would then be used to fund a home renovation, which sparked the idea for the new reality series.

"John was a big 'Queer Eye' fan, so I said yes," Berk said in the interview.

The interior designer also explained that he had long wanted to develop an HGTV show but was prevented by an exclusive contract with Netflix that restricted him from working on design programs for other networks. Once his Netflix obligations ended, producer Loren Ruch reached out about hosting the Cena-created project, noting that Berk was at the top of the list of potential hosts. The fact that filming would take place in Los Angeles made the decision even easier for Berk.​

The show follows a unique format compared to typical design programs. Berk works with collectors whose hobbies have taken over their homes and relationships. To fund home renovations, the collectors must decide which items from their collections to sell.

The six-episode first season marks Berk's full-time entry into the HGTV family after years of appearing on the network through guest appearances. Cena announced the premiere on social media, posting: "What started as a debate with Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona has now, with the help of the incredible Bobby Berk, become a reality."​

Both Berk and the network are optimistic about the show's future, with discussions already underway for a second season and additional projects.​

Berk spent six years on Netflix's "Queer Eye," serving as the interior design expert for the Fab Five from seasons one through eight until his departure in November 2023. During his tenure on the show, Berk helped transform the lives of deserving individuals through makeovers focused on fashion, grooming, food, culture, and home design.

Though he left the series, the show continued with Jeremiah Brent replacing him as the design expert for season nine. Netflix announced in July 2025 that "Queer Eye" will end after its tenth and final season.