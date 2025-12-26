Many Netflix recommendations come with a catch: they require knowledge of previous seasons, prequels, or existing franchises to fully understand what's happening on screen.

Fortunately, Netflix has a collection of original films that work as complete standalone stories, requiring no prior context to enjoy. These films span multiple genres, from crime dramas and action thrillers to survival stories and intimate character studies. Here are our top recommendations.

'Hit Man' (2023)

Directed by Richard Linklater, "Hit Man" follows Gary Johnson, a mild-mannered psychology professor who works as an undercover operative for the New Orleans Police Department. His job is to pose as a contract killer and entrap people who solicit murder. Gary is highly skilled at creating convincing false personas to expose would-be criminals.

The story shifts when Gary breaks protocol to help Madison, a woman attempting to escape an abusive marriage. Rather than entrapping her as he would normally do, Gary begins a genuine relationship with her while maintaining his cover identity. The film explores how Gary's professional deception becomes entangled with real emotion.

The narrative is loosely based on a true story.

'Rebel Ridge' (2024)

Written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, "Rebel Ridge" centers on Terry Richmond, a former Marine who arrives in a small town to post bail for his cousin. When corrupt police officers seize the cash Terry carries, claiming it is proceeds from illegal drug activity, he becomes trapped in the town's broken justice system.

Terry attempts to navigate legal channels to recover the money and free his cousin, but finds himself at odds with Police Chief Sandy Burnett and the entrenched corruption within the department.

'Society of the Snow' (2023)

Directed by J.A. Bayona, "Society of the Snow" dramatizes the 1972 crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in the Andes Mountains. The film follows the members of the Old Christians Club rugby team who were aboard the aircraft when it crashed in remote, snow-covered peaks.

The narrative covers the 72 days the survivors spent trapped in the mountains with limited supplies and extreme conditions. The film documents the group's struggle for survival, the decisions they made to endure, and the psychological and physical toll of their ordeal. The production was filmed in actual snowy locations and features mostly Uruguayan and Argentine newcomers portraying the real survivors.

'The Irishman' (2019)

Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" is a crime epic spanning several decades. The film follows Frank Sheeran, a truck driver who becomes a hitman and eventually rises through the ranks of the mob while forming a close association with Jimmy Hoffa, the powerful Teamster leader.

The narrative traces Frank's involvement with the Bufalino crime family and his complicated relationship with Hoffa. The film uses visual effects to show the characters aging across the story's timeline, from the 1950s through their later years. It covers major historical events and criminal activities while exploring Frank's rise and eventual decline.

'Marriage Story' (2019)

Written and directed by Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story" follows a couple navigating divorce proceedings. Adam Driver portrays a stage director, and Scarlett Johansson portrays an actress. Their marriage, once connected to their shared artistic world, begins to unravel as they live on opposite coasts.

The film documents their legal battle, with scenes split between New York City and Los Angeles. It depicts the emotional toll, financial complications, and logistical challenges of divorce. The narrative includes interactions with divorce attorneys and court processes, revealing how the separation affects both individuals.

'Roma' (2018)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma" is a black-and-white drama set in Mexico City during the early 1970s. The film centers on Cleo, an indigenous domestic worker employed by a middle-class family.

The narrative follows Cleo's daily life caring for the household and her personal experiences occurring simultaneously within the family's home. The film explores class divisions, family dynamics, and social change through Cleo's perspective.