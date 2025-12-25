Movies like "Soul" and "Coco" have introduced audiences to some of the most thoughtful animated storytelling about life's biggest questions. These films don't shy away from exploring death, purpose, and what makes life meaningful. Instead, they present these themes in ways that feel both accessible and deeply moving.

What makes these movies special is how they balance heavy topics with warmth and hope. They don't talk down to viewers or sugarcoat difficult realities. Rather, they create spaces where families can watch together and find their own meaning in the stories.

If you've been touched by these stories, you'll find plenty of other animated films that tackle similar subjects with the same heartfelt approach. Here are some we recommend.

'Up' (2009)

"Up" opens with one of animation's most heart-wrenching sequences. The film shows Carl Fredricksen's entire life with his wife Ellie in just a few minutes, ending with her death. After Ellie passes, Carl isolates himself in their home, holding onto memories and refusing to move forward.

The movie portrays grief through multiple stages, from shock to depression and eventually acceptance. Carl's journey with young Russell teaches that honoring the past doesn't mean staying stuck in it. Moving forward requires remaining open to new relationships and experiences while carrying cherished memories. The film demonstrates that life continues to offer purpose and connection even after profound loss.​

'The Book of Life' (2014)

This visually stunning film explores Mexican Day of the Dead traditions through the story of Manolo, a young man torn between family expectations and his own dreams. The "Book of Life" features two afterlife realms: the Land of the Remembered, where spirits live vibrantly as long as they're remembered, and the Land of the Forgotten, where abandoned souls fade away.

Like "Coco," it celebrates the idea that love and memory keep the deceased alive in meaningful ways. The film also addresses themes of authenticity, showing Manolo's struggle to honor his family's bullfighting legacy while following his passion for music.

'Onward' (2020)

"Onward" offers a unique perspective on grief, particularly for those who never knew the person they're mourning. Brothers Ian and Barley receive a magical spell to bring their deceased father back for one day, but it goes wrong, leaving them with only his lower half. Ian desperately wants to meet the father who died before he was born. "Onward's" emotional revelation shows that Ian has already experienced a father's love through his brother Barley, who stepped into that role.

'Kubo and the Two Strings' (2016)

This stop-motion film uses Japanese folklore to explore how memories define us. Young Kubo faces his grandfather, the Moon King, who wants to take his remaining eye and strip him of emotions. Through his journey, Kubo learns that memories—both painful and joyful—are what make us human.

The film presents storytelling itself as a way to process grief and keep loved ones alive. Rather than erasing the past to avoid pain, Kubo discovers that remembering fully, including the difficult parts, gives life its meaning.

'How to Train Your Dragon 2' (2014)

This sequel confronts loss directly when Hiccup's father, Stoick, sacrifices himself to save his son. The Viking funeral scene shows the community honoring Stoick's memory while Hiccup struggles with feelings of inadequacy. He questions whether he can ever live up to his father's legacy as a leader. His mother, Valka, reminds him that his father always believed in his unique strengths.

The film demonstrates that we honor the deceased not by becoming them, but by embracing who we are. Hiccup learns that grief doesn't mean abandoning his father's memory—it means carrying forward the values Stoick instilled while forging his own path as chief.​​

'The Iron Giant' (1999)

Set during the Cold War, this film follows young Hogarth and a giant robot from space. When the Giant encounters a dead deer, Hogarth explains death, telling him, "It's bad to kill, but it's not bad to die." Later, when a nuclear missile threatens the town, the Iron Giant sacrifices himself to save everyone. He chooses to be "Superman" rather than the weapon he was designed to be. The ending reveals the Giant's parts slowly reassembling, suggesting his consciousness survived.

'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

This Studio Ghibli film presents one of animation's most devastating portrayals of death. Set during World War II's final days, siblings Seita and Setsuko lose their mother in the Kobe firebombings. The film opens with Seita dying of starvation at a train station, then flashes back to show how the children struggled to survive. As food becomes scarce, Setsuko dies from malnutrition, and Seita follows weeks later.