Ana de Armas appears to be moving on quickly after her recent split from Tom Cruise. Just a month after the reported breakup, the 37-year-old actress was spotted in Los Angeles with a new man, sparking fresh romance rumors.

On Tuesday, de Armas was seen strolling through the sunny streets of LA with Marcelo Valente, a venture capitalist and founder of the LA-based company Shepherd, which connects entertainment and technology.

TMZ identified him as a partner at Babel Venture. Valente, originally from Brazil, reportedly works with high-profile musicians and actors.

The outing, captured in candid photos, showed the "Deep Water" star dressed casually in a double denim look.

She paired a light-blue denim jacket with matching baggy jeans, a white T-shirt, and sneakers, completing her ensemble with black sunglasses.

Carrying a shopping bag and walking her small white dog alongside a larger one, de Armas seemed relaxed and cheerful during the stroll.

Valente kept things sporty with a zip-up jacket, black shorts, and tennis shoes. While the pair shared smiles, they did not engage in public displays of affection, and later left together in a black SUV, PageSix reported.

At one point, Valente took a phone call while walking, showing that the outing was low-key and casual.

New era, new man? Ana de Armas is sparking romance rumors just one month after calling it quits with Tom Cruise. 👀 #LisLove pic.twitter.com/xcbC3o5ZcR — Lis Lopes (@lislopees1) November 13, 2025

Ana De Armas, Tom Cruise Stay Friends After Split

This isn't the first time de Armas and Valente have been seen together. Last month, she shared a video on Instagram Stories of herself dancing with him during a Dua Lipa concert at LA's Kia Forum.

Though fans have speculated, neither de Armas nor Valente have confirmed a romantic relationship.

De Armas' breakup with Cruise, 63, made headlines last month. Sources told Us Weekly that the actress felt the romance was moving too fast.

"Things were moving fast and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going," an insider said.

According to DailyMail, despite the split, the two reportedly remain friends and colleagues, especially with their upcoming film "Deeper" in London and Malta.

Fans first noticed the spark between de Armas and Cruise earlier this year, with sightings in London, Vermont, and Menorca.

The pair held hands during a weekend getaway in Vermont and attended several high-profile events together.

However, sources close to them said the spark eventually faded, and they decided to remain friends rather than continue dating.

As for de Armas, sources tell Daily Mail she has been trying to stay upbeat following the breakup.

"She knows it will get better and is plugging on. And she is still friends with Tom. She is not crying at home," a source said.