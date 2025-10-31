Ana de Armas has reportedly ended her brief relationship with Tom Cruise after feeling uneasy about how quickly things were moving between them.

US Weekly reported Thursday that the "Ballerina" actress, 37, decided to end the relationship, citing discomfort with the speed of their romance despite "undeniable chemistry."

A source told the outlet the split was "Ana's decision."

"They were spending a lot of time together, and things were progressing fast," the insider said. "Ana started to feel uncomfortable with how intense it was becoming."

De Armas Wanted Space, But Still Cares for Cruise

While the relationship ended, sources said there is no animosity between the two stars. De Armas still "likes Tom a lot" and hopes they can remain friends.

"They have a connection and respect each other," the insider said. "She just needed to take a step back."

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was during the shooting of the next movie, "Deeper," that the two were rumored to be dating. Their friendship apparently grew as they prepared for the film's intense underwater scenes, for which they had to work out together every day.

According to Us Weekly, what began as professional admiration "ignited into something more" as Cruise grew "captivated" by de Armas.

People close to the actress told the outlet that she enjoyed Cruise's company and found him supportive and fun. Both reportedly agreed that keeping things professional was the best decision for their movie and future friendship.

Tom Cruise, 63, and Ana de Armas, 37, just made their first public appearance together. pic.twitter.com/qE7Kn4wbw0 — Oscar Race (@TheOscarRace) July 29, 2025

A Short-Lived Romance

News of their breakup surfaced earlier this month. The Daily Mail reported that de Armas and Cruise "realized they should keep it professional" to avoid complications on set.

"They got together to see if they would be able to work together, and that developed into something more, which neither of them expected," the insider said.

"Like any good movie, it all comes to an end, and that was the case for Tom and Ana."

The source described Cruise, 63, as a polarizing figure, saying, "People either fall in love with him or jump off the train because it's too hard to keep up."

De Armas reportedly found him "hard to resist" at first, though they later agreed they were "better off as mates."

Another insider told The Sun that the two "no longer felt a spark" and accepted that they "weren't going to go the distance." Both have remained cordial and "love each other's company," the source added.

The last time the pair was seen together was in late July, when they were photographed holding hands during a quiet trip to Vermont.