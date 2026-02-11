Jill Zarin is speaking out after she was cut from E!'s upcoming reality show "The Golden Life," following backlash over her criticism of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance.

The former "Real Housewives of New York City" star said she was shocked by the decision and felt she was not given a chance to explain herself.

"They didn't even give me a chance," Zarin, 62, told In Touch on Tuesday. She explained that she quickly removed the Instagram video that caused the controversy.

"I took it down right away. People make mistakes. I'm human," she added.

Zarin was originally cast in "The Golden Life," a reunion-style series featuring several former "RHONY" stars, including Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, and Sonja Morgan.

However, producers at Blink49 Studios announced they would no longer move forward with her involvement after her comments went public.

"In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in 'The Golden Life'," the company said in a statement.

The producers added that they remain committed to creating a series that reflects their standards and values.

The fake outrage is disgusting.



If you were cheering for the #RHONY rip off on E! six days ago but are suddenly offended by Jill Zarin comments about Bad Bunny now, shut the hell up.



Her views didn’t change. She’s BEEN like this. The reboot flopped, so now you’re crawling back… pic.twitter.com/v7wfJhbEvw — BRAVOOOMG (@bravooomg) February 9, 2026

Jill Zarin Calls Bad Bunny Halftime Show 'Worst Ever'

The decision followed a since-deleted Instagram video in which Zarin sharply criticized Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.

She called it "the worst halftime show ever" and questioned elements of the performance, including the use of Spanish lyrics and what she described as inappropriate gestures.

Zarin also suggested the show felt political and said it was difficult to watch, especially for families and young viewers.

Her remarks quickly sparked backlash online and within the Bravo community. Several reality stars spoke out against her comments.

"The Valley" star Janet Caperna accused Zarin of racism, while "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Bozoma Saint John praised Bad Bunny's performance for its culture, beauty, and message.

Despite the criticism, Zarin has maintained that she did not intend to offend anyone. By removing the video, she said she believed she had taken responsibility for her words.

Still, the fallout was swift, and the producers' decision meant her role in the new series ended before filming began.