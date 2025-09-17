Cardi B just dropped a bombshell on live TV — she's pregnant with her fourth child, and it's her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The rapper revealed the news Wednesday morning on CBS Mornings, smiling as she told Gayle King: "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs."

Cardi B confirms she’s pregnant exclusively on Gayle King. pic.twitter.com/9FfmnMlNao — Paris The Icon (@_ParadiseParis1) September 17, 2025

This marks baby No. 4 for Cardi, 32, who shares daughter Kulture, 7, son Wave, 4, and baby girl Blossom, nearly 1, with her ex-husband Offset. But with Diggs — the Buffalo Bills wide receiver she began publicly dating this summer — it's the start of a new era.

The big news comes just two days before the release of her long-awaited album Am I the Drama? and just months ahead of her Little Miss Drama tour, set for February 2026.

Pregnant — and working nonstop

Even with a baby on the way, Cardi said she hasn't slowed down. "I've been putting in all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby," she told King.

The "WAP" hitmaker credited Diggs with giving her the confidence to keep pushing through. "When you're with somebody that makes you feel safe and very confident, it makes you feel like you could take over the world," she said.

In true Cardi fashion, she admitted she hadn't told her parents yet before announcing it on live TV — but said she wasn't trying to hide it. She simply wanted to reveal the news on her own terms.

And she couldn't resist cracking a joke: "Y'all better support this album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff."

With a new album, a new tour, and now a new baby on the way, 2025 is shaping up to be one of Cardi B's busiest years yet. Fans have already lit up social media with congratulations, cheering her growing family and her next musical era.