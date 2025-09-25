Cardi B is setting the record straight about her body and her past. On the latest episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the Grammy-winning rapper, 32, made it clear that her plastic surgeries were never about insecurity or needing to please a man.

"I used to make money off dancing naked," Cardi told host Alex Cooper. "Like, I was making money because of my looks—before surgery, before I got my teeth done, before I got my nose done, before I got my ass done."

The rapper, who is currently expecting her fourth child, explained that people have often assumed her body changes were due to low confidence or relationship issues.

One rumor she addressed directly was that surgery came after cheating scandals involving her ex, Offset, with whom she shares three kids: Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1.

"This guy always be cheating on her and stuff like that," Cardi said, mocking the false narrative, US Magazine reported.

"If a man is gonna cheat on you, they just gonna cheat on you because that's just men."

Cardi added that she chose surgery simply because she liked a certain look. "If I have the money and if I could, I'm gonna change it if I want to," she said.

Cardi B Spent $13K on Diamond Butt Piercing

During the podcast, Cardi also shared new details about her recent butt reduction surgery. She explained the procedure was to remove silicone and compared the healing process to a tummy tuck.

"The top of my ass, like that skin part, is numb," she revealed. "So when I pierced my ass, I ain't felt s–t."

Although she admitted she'd prefer a smaller butt, Cardi said she's not going through another major surgery just to meet other people's standards.

"I'm not going to put myself in that position again because you don't like my body. I'm comfortable."

According to PageSix, her rep diamond butt piercing cost $13,000, she noted, but it wasn't about showing off. It was just something she wanted to do.

Cardi also addressed her earlier years and said the pressure to look a certain way began when she was a teen. "In the Bronx, it's about being thick," she recalled. "Young boys would be like, 'Look at your flat ass.' It made me feel so ugly."

Now, Cardi says she feels "vindicated" and proud of how far she's come — not just in looks, but in confidence and success.