Megyn Kelly came to the defense of NBC's Savannah Guthrie after the Today co-host faced online criticism for wearing makeup in a social media video seeking help in finding her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Per RadarOnline, Kelly addressed the criticism on her "SiriusXM" show on Feb. 10, responding to trolls who questioned Guthrie's choice to wear lipstick, eye shadow, liner, mascara, and brow pencil in her Feb. 9 Instagram video.

"Savannah [is] there, having a little makeup on, having done her hair a little bit. And of course, you have the online nuts who are like, 'I would never if my mother were missing, I would never put on a stitch of makeup' — Okay, Savannah has obviously had the hardest week plus of her life," Kelly said, noting the co-host's difficult emotional state.

The former Fox News host emphasized the authenticity of Guthrie's earlier videos. "Those videos showing her incredibly raw, without hair and makeup done, are what's real," Kelly said.

She elaborated on the mental and emotional effort it takes to care for appearance under extreme stress. "And as somebody who does the hair and makeup virtually every day, I completely related to that feeling of when things are really hard, really hard, you don't do it. And it's part of your depression, your sadness, and your inability barely to get out of bed," Kelly explained.

Observing Guthrie's most recent video, Kelly praised her strength and resilience. "So the fact that Savannah is functioning and was able to drag herself in front of the camera the past couple of times to issue those other videos is pretty Herculean and impressive," Kelly said.

Kelly added that Guthrie's choice to wear makeup was a positive sign of her mental state. "And I saw her putting on a little makeup for the latest video as a very good sign of her mental health, because I think it's armor, in a way," she said. "If you can, just make an effort at looking a little nicer, like a little bit more pop in your lip and your color, it's almost a sign of, 'I will find myself again... The girl who goes out and does the Today show will be back.'"

In the video, Guthrie appeared more polished, wearing a gold paper-clip chain and diamond-studded earrings, while still dressed casually in a white T-shirt and black zip-front hoodie. Speaking directly to her Instagram followers, she said, "We believe our mom is out there. We need your help," calling for any tips to be reported to law enforcement during what she described as "an hour of desperation" for the family.

Kelly also offered her own perspective on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. "You know, let's face it, there's probably not a kidnapper. This is probably a murder. I mean, I'm sorry. That's what I think. That's what I thought for many days now," Kelly said, while noting alleged ransom notes may have been opportunistic.

In other news according to New York Post, Savannah Guthrie missed the Feb. 2 episode of Today after her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills, Arizona, home. Authorities described Nancy as a vulnerable adult in poor health, and local homicide detectives joined the search.

Savannah released a statement thanking supporters and urging anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

