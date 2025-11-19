Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is shutting down rumors that a recent home invasion at his Florida residence was staged, while Island Boy Kodiyakredd denies claims linking him to the incident.

The drama unfolded over the weekend when four masked gunmen entered 6ix9ine's home while the rapper was livestreaming with internet personality Jack Doherty, IndiaTimes reported.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the intruders searched the property and stole miscellaneous items, though no vehicles were taken.

Tekashi, who is on house arrest, says he was not home during the break-in.

"I think everyone in America knows I'm on house arrest. Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People, I guess, saw that on livestream. You guys waited till I was on livestream outside of my house to do that," 6ix9ine told sources.

He added that both his 60-year-old mother, who confronted the intruders, and his dog are safe and unharmed.

Despite circulating theories, 6ix9ine insists the situation was real and not staged.

A viral video showing the armed men and his mother sparked speculation online, with some fans questioning the dog's calm behavior and the timing of the event. "The rumors are completely false," 6ix9ine said.

Kodiyakredd Denies Role in 6ix9ine Home Invasion

Kodiyakredd, whose real name is Frankie Venegas, also spoke out to clear his name after viewers speculated he was one of the masked men. The confusion reportedly arose when someone in the video shouted, "Yo, Red."

"That's just a coincidence. I had nothing to do with this incident," Kodiyakredd told TMZ. "I've seen conspiracy theories about my involvement, but it's all bogus. Police know who I am, and they would know if I had done this."

Kodiyakredd emphasized that he has turned his life around and would not risk being involved in a crime, adding he feels bad that 6ix9ine's mother had to experience the home invasion.

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine has filed new legal documents seeking to delay his sentencing for violating supervised release, citing the home invasion as a factor. Authorities continue to investigate, and no arrests have been made.

Fans remain divided online, with some questioning the authenticity of the robbery while others defend the rapper, arguing the video alone doesn't prove anything staged.