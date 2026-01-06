Ashley Tisdale is speaking out to clear the air after rumors connected her recent essay about a "toxic mom group" to friends Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, and Meghan Trainor.

A representative for the "High School Musical" star told TMZ on January 5 that it was unfortunate Ashley's words were misinterpreted and that her essay was not about any specific person.

The 40-year-old actress and entrepreneur, who now goes by Ashley French, wrote the essay for "The Cut" to share her personal experience with challenging dynamics in some mom circles.

She described feeling excluded from her mom group in ways that reminded her of high school social cliques.

"Here I was sitting alone one night after getting my daughter to bed, thinking, 'Maybe I'm not cool enough,'" Ashley recalled.

"All of a sudden, I was in high school again, feeling totally lost as to what I was doing 'wrong' to be left out."

Ashley shares two children with her husband, Christopher French: Jupiter, 4, and Emerson, 16 months.

According to DailyMail, she explained that her essay was meant to highlight the pressures and complexities some moms face in these social groups, not to call out any of her friends.

"To be clear, I have never considered the moms to be bad people (maybe one), but I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive—for me anyway," she wrote.

Ashley Tisdale Explains Why She Left Her Mom Circle

Ashley detailed her decision to step away from the group after being left out of gatherings multiple times.

"This is too high school for me, and I don't want to take part in it anymore," she said she told the group, ENews reported.

Ashley emphasized that the move was about prioritizing her own well-being and her family.

"The time you do spend with others will actually feel good, because you'll be with people who see you, who include you, who want you there," she added.

Fans had previously seen Ashley interacting with her fellow mom friends, including vacation photos and playdates with Hilary, Mandy, and Meghan.

However, the essay sparked speculation after she unfollowed Mandy and Hilary on Instagram, though her representatives confirmed this was unrelated to the essay's content.

The essay also revealed the emotional impact of feeling left out during vulnerable postpartum months.

"Motherhood has enough challenges without having to wonder if the people around you are on your side," Ashley wrote.

She encouraged other moms to recognize when a social circle is no longer supportive or positive and to prioritize relationships that are nurturing.