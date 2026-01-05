Victoria Jones, daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, had pending charges for public intoxication and resisting a peace officer before her death last week.

The 39-year-old was found dead in a room at the Fairmont San Francisco early Thursday, January 1, in what authorities believe may have been an overdose, TMZ reports.

Court documents show that the case stems from an alleged incident on May 14, 2025, in Santa Cruz, where Victoria was accused of being in a public place while under the influence of toluene, an inhaled solvent known to produce euphoric effects.

The case was still active at the time of her death, with a pretrial conference scheduled for January 27.

Victoria's legal troubles were not limited to this case. She had multiple run-ins with the law, including a drug-related arrest in April 2025 for unlawful possession of cocaine.

She was offered a plea deal that would have required her to pursue sobriety, but she did not live to attend the court date.

sources reports that she had also faced charges in Napa County for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest earlier in 2025.

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria had a plea deal that demanded sobriety waiting to be signed ahead of her sudden death ... TMZ has learned.



Read more: https://t.co/zkSnnNQz0u pic.twitter.com/N5VqQtCGp0 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2026

Victoria Jones Pleaded Not Guilty

In June 2025, Victoria faced additional charges related to domestic violence and elder abuse, which she pleaded not guilty to.

Prosecutors had scheduled a settlement hearing for late January to address those allegations.

According to 911 audio obtained by the Daily Mail, Victoria was suspected of an overdose when paramedics responded to the hotel.

Emergency personnel reported that her lips and fingernails had a blue tinge, prompting immediate attempts to revive her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities have since turned the case over for further investigation.

Her father, Tommy Lee Jones, 79, and family issued a statement following the news of her death: "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

Jones resides in Texas with his third wife, Dawn Laurel, while Victoria's mother was Kimberlea Cloughley, Tommy Lee's second wife. Victoria also had a brother, musician Austin Jones.