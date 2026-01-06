Amy Schumer has officially taken the next step in ending her marriage to Chris Fischer.

Court records from New York County show that the comedian and actress filed for an uncontested joint divorce on Jan. 6, closing a seven-year chapter of their relationship.

The filing means both sides agree on key matters, including finances, property, and custody of their child. There are no reported disputes between the former couple.

Schumer, 44, and Fischer, 45, share a 6-year-old son, Gene, and have said their main focus remains raising him together.

The legal move comes just weeks after Schumer publicly confirmed the split. According to DailyMail, on Dec. 12, she shared a message on Instagram explaining that the decision was not easy but was made with care.

"We love each other very much," she wrote at the time, adding that they would "continue to focus on raising our son."

Amy Schumer files for divorce from husband Chris Fischer after 7 years of marriage https://t.co/lKJRVtPjsw pic.twitter.com/cA0SqE9GmE — Page Six (@PageSix) January 6, 2026

Amy Schumer Jokes About Divorce Rumors

Schumer also addressed rumors head-on, using humor that fans know her for. She joked that the breakup was "not because I dropped some lbs" and not because Fischer "is a hot James Beard award winning chef."

She made it clear there was no drama behind the scenes, writing, "Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

Since announcing the separation, Schumer has been open about leaning on family and close friends.

In a video shared on Dec. 21, she spoke about finding laughter during hard moments. "Just when we hit rock bottom is when we can laugh the hardest," she said, pointing to humor as a source of comfort, ENews reported.

She also shared a quote celebrating strong relationships with women in her life, highlighting the importance of support beyond marriage.

The message spoke about people who show up to "celebrate and grieve" together, a theme Schumer seemed to connect with during this period of change.

More recently, Schumer gave fans a small glimpse into her everyday life as a mom. She posted a photo of Gene playing with toys while she lay on the bed nearby, clearly tired but amused.

"Winter break you win okay!?!" she joked in the caption, ending it with a playful plea to reopen schools.