Kate Middleton was left "absolutely devastated" by a blunt break-up phone call from Prince William in 2007, nearly ending their relationship, according to revelations by royal biographer Robert Jobson.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, have become symbols of stability within the Royal Family, but their path to marriage was far from smooth.

William and Catherine first met as teenagers at Marlborough College and reconnected at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where they became close friends and then a couple. Their relationship survived beyond graduation in 2005 when William joined the military and Catherine began working in London.

However,as per RadarOnline, by late 2006 and early 2007, cracks began showing. William canceled New Year plans with the Middleton family, sparking rumors of trouble. Despite speculation about an engagement, Catherine sensed uncertainty.

In his book Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography, Jobson reveals that William told Catherine during a 30-minute phone call they needed "breathing room" and to "find our own path." He admitted he could not promise marriage, and they acknowledged they were on "different paths."

The call left Catherine "distraught," prompting her to withdraw from public view. Her mother took her to Dublin to recover while William embraced single life, reportedly partying heavily at London nightclub Mahiki.

A source close to the couple said the breakup was a painful shock for Catherine, who had believed their relationship was moving toward marriage. "It knocked her confidence and left her questioning whether she had been strung along," the source said.

William spent most of his summer in military barracks, where he started to miss Catherine. By chance, the couple met again at a friend's country estate costume party. Catherine came as a nurse. Their chemistry rekindled, leading to a private reconciliation.

Within months, Catherine moved into William's Clarence House apartment on weekends. Three years later, in 2010, they announced their engagement, with Catherine receiving the sapphire ring once worn by Princess Diana.

Their relationship which began in 2021 now stands as one of the Royal Family's most enduring love stories.

The wedding they had at Westminster Abbey in 2011, which drew millions of people from all over the world, was part of their journey. They had three kids: Prince George was born in 2013, Princess Charlotte was born in 2015, and Prince Louis was born in 2018. According to Elle, people often praise them for their grace and dedication because they have been able to balance their royal duties with their family life in the public eye.