Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent years carefully controlling how much the public sees of their children. Yet a single photograph released over the holidays has reopened debate about whether that strategy is beginning to shift.

Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, have rarely been photographed publicly, with most images carefully framed to protect their identities.

In the Christmas image posted on Instagram, Archie's face was more visible than in previous photos, standing beside Harry in a moment that did not escape the notice of fans and royal watchers.

Are Archie and Lilibet Being Prepared for Public Life?

Body language and communications expert Judi James told the Mirror that the image could signal a carefully managed shift rather than a sudden change.

"The children are the central point of the idealistic Christmas photo with the pose showing both parents doting on them, but also keeping them visually 'locked' in their fairytale-looking world," she said.

James noted that Archie appeared "slightly more visible than usual," which may indicate what she described as "the start of a gradual U-turn to wean the public into more visible glimpses of the children, but without creating any frenzy."

James added that the Sussexes' long-standing strategy of partial visibility — showing the children from behind while frequently referencing them publicly — has arguably fueled curiosity. Controlled "peek-a-boo" moments, she said, can heighten interest rather than reduce it.

Attention sharpened further after Harry and Meghan confirmed a rebrand of their charity, Archewell Philanthropies. Buried within the announcement was a brief reference to their children.

"This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family," the statement read.

While brief, the line stood out because the Sussexes usually keep their children separate from their public-facing work. James called it a "brief but powerful statement" that suggests their private and public worlds "might be primed to collide."

Around the same time, reports — first published by the Daily Mail — claimed the Sussexes may be considering public roles for Archie and Lilibet in the future.

One source described as an "old friend" of Harry said, "Harry and Meghan were always so insistent that their children would be able to make their own way in life without the pressure of expectations or titles."

A separate source disputed to the Mirror that the quote came from a genuine friend of the duke, though the claim itself was not addressed.

PR expert Mayah Riaz told the Mirror that she does not view the recent moves as a reversal. "I would not see this as a U turn so much as a subtle repositioning," she said, describing the mention of the children as symbolic rather than practical. "You can talk about your children without showing your children, and that distinction matters here."

Riaz added that the Sussexes appear focused on "legacy over noise, values over visibility," arguing that acknowledging their children in the context of philanthropy is about long-term purpose rather than exposure.