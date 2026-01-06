Nicole Kidman, 58, who recently confirmed her split from husband Keith Urban after 20 years of marriage, is reportedly being urged by close friends to consider dating fellow Australian actor Simon Baker.

According to Woman's Day magazine, Kidman's longtime friend Naomi Watts has suggested the Oscar-winning actress explore a relationship with Baker, 56, known for his role in the television series "The Mentalist." The trio share a close bond, with both Kidman and Watts serving as godmothers to Baker's children.

A source told the magazine that although Kidman and Baker have maintained a strictly platonic friendship over decades, she is hesitant to risk their relationship. The source also noted Kidman's desire to respect Baker's ex-wife and fellow Australian actress Rebecca Rigg.

"Naomi knows Simon would drop everything to be with Nicole," the insider said. "She would love to see them hook up but understands Nicole is still healing from her split."

Kidman and Baker will soon appear together in Scarpetta, a crime drama series set to premiere on the streaming platform Stan in March. Watts reportedly suggested the casting of Baker as Kidman's on-screen lover in the show, which is based on Patricia Cornwell's novels.

Baker has publicly joked about his on-screen partnerships with Kidman, including their roles as a married couple in the Apple+ series Roar in 2022.

According to Daily Mail, Kidman was recently seen departing Sydney Airport with her two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, after spending Christmas in Australia. The actress filed for divorce in late September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple's separation reportedly began months earlier amid conflicting work schedules and diverging paths. Kidman has requested primary custody of their children.

In separate news, Kidman, as per Star Magazine reportedly appeared carefree as she spent the holidays in Australia with her two teenage daughters, embracing her natural curls and celebrating family moments. Meanwhile, Urban, is reportedly struggling emotionally and financially following their recent split.

According to an insider, Urban, 58, "is hurting and there are some serious regrets starting to kick in." The source added that Urban "misses the kids terribly" and is finding it difficult to face the reality of their broken family.

Per the couple's custody arrangement, Kidman, also 58, is the primary residential parent, spending 306 days a year with daughters Faith, 14, and Sunday, 17. Urban is allowed 59 days annually, alternating holidays.

The insider also revealed that despite efforts to keep the divorce amicable, Urban is "plowing through a fortune" amid the separation.

Kidman has been seen embracing a more natural look in recent weeks, debuting curly bangs and traveling in casual luxury. She recently shared a New Year's message on Instagram with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, writing, "Looking forward into 2026."