Former Prince Andrew is reportedly blaming Catherine, Princess of Wales, for his diminished role within the royal family, according to an insider who spoke with Heat World UK.

Despite the serious allegations surrounding Andrew's connections to Jeffrey Epstein, and the accounts detailed in Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir "Nobody's Girl," Andrew remains part of the royal circle, though increasingly marginalized. Sources, as per She Knows, say Andrew believes Kate Middleton is responsible for his fall from favor.

"Andrew has become completely fixated on Kate," the insider said. "He describes her as a 'silent assassin' who has been influencing Prince William behind the scenes, turning him against Andrew."

The source added that Andrew is convinced major decisions about his future have been run past both William and Kate, but he has focused his anger primarily on Kate rather than William.

The insider continued, "Andrew believes Kate is controlling William and has 'poisoned the well' against him. He has been telling anyone who will listen that she is the reason he was pushed out of the family. He is vowing to get back at her, which will not sit well with William."

Reports also suggest tensions between Kate and Andrew have been ongoing. Author Andrew Lownie told Fox News Digital in 2025 that Andrew may have harbored resentment toward Kate because of perceived differences in social status. "My source said Andrew was rude to Kate, possibly because he viewed her as not aristocratic enough to marry William," Lownie said.

Alongside these personal conflicts, it has been reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to their "forever home," Forest Lodge, and support efforts to have Andrew and Sarah Ferguson relocate from the Royal Lodge, ending their proximity as neighbors.

As Andrew faces increasing public scrutiny and internal family pressures, his focus on Kate Middleton as a central figure in his difficulties highlights ongoing tensions within the royal family.

Prince William Expresses Concern Over Prince Andrew's Mental Health Amid Royal Family Fallout

In separate news, Marie Claire reported that contrary to previous reports portraying him as the hardline figure in the royal family's handling of Prince Andrew's controversies, Prince William is said to be deeply concerned about his uncle's mental health following the former Duke of York's demotion.

Multiple news outlets had earlier suggested that Prince William led efforts to strip Andrew of his royal titles amid allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein. However, new insights reveal a more compassionate side of the Prince of Wales.

"In the whole sorry saga, William was often painted as the tough guy urging his father to put his foot down. This image of ruthless William was, I'm told, wide of the mark," a royal source told The Times.

The source added that while William supported King Charles's decision to remove Andrew's titles, he worried about how the former Duke of York would cope with the consequences. Princess Kate also reportedly backed her husband in this matter.

Royal expert Robert Jobson told the Daily Mail that the family remains anxious about further damaging revelations. "If The King and his advisors thought stripping his disgraced brother of titles would stem the flow of embarrassing revelations about his sordid association with Jeffrey Epstein, they must be disappointed—and very concerned," Jobson said.

Jobson noted that Prince William and others around the king dread more stories coming to light. "And who doubts there are more revelations to come? This is precisely what The King and those around him, including Prince William, have been dreading," he said.

In 2026, Andrew is expected to move from Royal Lodge in Windsor to a residence on the Sandringham estate, a transition reportedly welcomed by the royal household. Despite this, sources say William's concern for Andrew remains strong.