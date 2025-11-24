Ariana Grande's red-carpet event in Singapore took a frightening turn, and officials have now confirmed that the man who grabbed the star has been deported and banned from returning.

The incident happened on November 13 during the "Wicked: For Good" premiere, where Grande appeared with co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Authorities said 26-year-old Johnson Wen jumped over a barricade, rushed toward Grande, and grabbed her in front of cameras and guests.

Erivo reacted instantly, stepping between Wen and Grande to protect her. The moment caused panic at the event, especially since Grande has previously spoken about dealing with PTSD after the 2017 Manchester bombing at one of her concerts.

Local newspaper The Straits Times reported that Wen was removed from Singapore on Sunday. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said he has been "barred from re-entering Singapore."

Prosecutors described him as a "serial intruder," telling the court that Wen planned the stunt to create a viral video for social media, TMZ reported.

The individual who grabbed Ariana Grande at the ‘Wicked: For Good’ Singapore premiere has been deported and banned from re-entering the country. pic.twitter.com/PtHfwTg32E — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 23, 2025

Judge Calls Ariana Grande Intruder 'Attention-Seeking'

Wen was charged with being a public nuisance. He pleaded guilty and received a nine-day jail sentence.

Despite that, he acted as though nothing was wrong after his release, sharing photos on social media and even thanking Grande for letting him "jump on the yellow carpet."

His Instagram history shows he has previously rushed stars like Katy Perry and The Weeknd, raising concerns about his repeated behavior.

According to the BBC, during Wen's hearing, the judge said Wen was "attention seeking" and noted that he wrongly believed there would be no consequences.

According to court reports, Wen attempted to get close to Grande twice that evening. Security stopped his first attempt, and the second time, he was pinned down before police arrested him the next day.

The incident angered many in Singapore, especially those aware of the trauma Grande has spoken about publicly. For her safety and the safety of attendees, many felt that stronger action was necessary.

Grande has not commented on what happened. However, Erivo later spoke to NBC about why she acted.

"I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe," she said. "I'm sure he didn't mean us harm, but you never know with those things, and I wanted to make sure that she was OK."