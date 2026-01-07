Disenchanted with the sunny existence in California, Prince Harry is said to be mulling over a dramatic overhaul of his life.

Insiders told Radar Online that the Duke of Sussex, 41, is reportedly in a state of emotional flux as he reminisces about his homeland, experiences loneliness, and questions what lies ahead for him, even as he is mixing with the public and making charity commitments.

After their separation from the royal family, Harry and Meghan Markle, 44, have established a home in Montecito, California, and have been living there since 2020.

But insiders say the reality has not matched expectations.

"Harry has reached a breaking point with life in California and has been blunt with Meghan that he no longer sees a future for himself there," one source told the outlet.

"He feels profoundly unhappy and directionless, frustrated that the professional opportunities he hoped would materialize never truly did."

Another source described Harry as "homesick, feels henpecked by Meghan as he's on her home turf...[and] also feels like a hollow man and a shadow of his former self."

Friends and associates say he longs for the routine and purpose he had in the U.K., from spending time with friends at the pub to engaging in his royal duties.

Frustration With Hollywood Life

Sources indicate that a portion of Harry's unhappiness stems from the couple's unsuccessful business activities.

While Markle has been dedicating her time to the Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" and lifestyle brand As Ever, Harry has been committed to philanthropic work and advocacy.

"He feels he has been sidelined from the pursuits that give him a sense of purpose and fulfilment," a source said.

"Much of their day-to-day life and long-term planning has revolved around Meghan's interests and career goals, leaving him with the growing feeling that his own priorities have been repeatedly put on hold."

Insiders say Harry is exploring options to regain autonomy, including using the couple's $5 million property in Portugal as a base for new ventures or relocating to the Middle East. One source suggested he may eventually present Markle with an ultimatum: relocate with him or accept a period of living apart while he pursues opportunities elsewhere.

"Harry is convinced that remaining in California will only further erode whatever credibility and influence they have left," the source added, emphasizing that he fears staying put could diminish the family's long-term public standing.

UK Security Review Could Complicate Return

Adding to the complexity, Harry's security entitlements in the U.K. are under review. After losing automatic taxpayer-funded police protection in February 2020, he has long lobbied for reinstatement during visits to the U.K. A fresh Home Office review is now underway, which could restore armed police protection for him—and potentially for his family—when he travels to Britain.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The i Paper that while Harry may regain security, Markle might not accompany him due to potential public backlash.

"Any visit by Meghan would need to be carefully curated and monitored. She may not be in the same physical danger, but she's more likely to be the target of a verbal backlash than Harry," Bond said.

She added that while Harry and the children could visit, Markle may prefer to remain in California, where she has established a comfortable and secure life.

Bond also added that Harry's request for security is consistent with protections offered to former political figures.

"Security is offered to a former prime minister who served barely any longer than a lettuce takes to wilt, then surely the son of the King deserves the same," she wrote, pointing out that the Duke is asking for reasonable protection in his home country.

Observers note that Harry's increasing longing for his U.K. life has become a source of tension in the marriage.

Those close to Markle are reportedly urging her to consider his concerns seriously before the situation escalates. "If Harry ultimately decides to leave, the consequences for both of them could be severe and deeply damaging," a source told Radar.