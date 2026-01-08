Hailey Bieber is turning heads with her latest Victoria's Secret Valentine's Day campaign, where she recreates a famous look once worn by supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The new ad, released in early January, shows Bieber posing in a candlelit dressing room that closely mirrors a 2001 Victoria's Secret fragrance campaign starring Bündchen.

The nod to fashion history quickly sparked buzz online, with fans praising Bieber for honoring the iconic moment while making it her own.

The campaign, titled "A Very VS Valentine's Day," was teased on social media before its full release.

In a short clip, Victoria's Secret hinted at the model's identity by showing a lingerie-clad figure wearing Bieber's recognizable engagement ring.

According to Yahoo, within a day, the full images confirmed what many already guessed: Bieber was the "queen of hearts."

Photographed by Adrienne Raquel, the Rhode founder appears in several lingerie looks, including a polka-dot bra from Victoria's Secret's new Tease collection.

One standout image copies Bündchen's pose almost exactly, down to Bieber painting her toenails while sitting at a wooden dresser.

While the pose is the same, Bieber's styling updates the look with modern fabrics and softer tones.

Hailey Bieber's Victoria's Secret's VD is inspired by an iconic shot of Gisele Bündchen for the brand's campaign in 2001 pic.twitter.com/iBNRRCit8T — nermo (@nermoeg) January 7, 2026

Victoria's Secret Spotlights Hailey Bieber

Bieber, a longtime collaborator with Victoria's Secret, has appeared in multiple campaigns for the brand over the years.

Though she has not walked in a Victoria's Secret runway show since the 2023 "World Tour," this marks her return to campaigns after a quiet year in 2025. The Valentine's shoot places her firmly back in the spotlight.

Away from the camera, Bieber has been sharing glimpses of her life as a new mom. She and husband Justin Bieber welcomed their son, Jack, in August 2024, DailyMail reported.

Speaking to GQ at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year Awards, Bieber said she prefers simple outfits for her baby.

"I just put him in things I feel like are cute, but not so overstated," she explained, adding that she likes "chill, relaxed" clothes like sweats and hoodies.

Bieber also talked about her love for glowing skin, a signature part of her public image.

"Looking like a glazed doughnut is my favorite thing," she said, noting that she focuses on hydration to keep her skin looking fresh.