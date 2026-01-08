Alan Jackson is standing by Nick Reiner's innocence, even after stepping away as his attorney in a high-profile murder case.

Jackson withdrew from representing the 32-year-old during a January 7 hearing in Los Angeles but made clear he does not believe Reiner is guilty of killing his parents.

Speaking to reporters after leaving the case, Jackson said, "What we've learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder."

He added that he is legally unable to explain the details behind that belief but wished Reiner "the very, very best" as the case continues, ENews reported.

Reiner has been charged with the murders of his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70.

The couple was found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14. About six hours later, police arrested Nick near the University of Southern California.

He was formally charged two days later with two counts of first-degree murder, along with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders and the use of a knife.

Following Jackson's withdrawal, the court appointed public defender Kimberly Greene to represent Reiner.

Because of the change in legal counsel, the judge postponed Reiner's arraignment to February 23, when he is expected to enter a formal plea. Reiner has not spoken publicly about the charges.

Alan Jackson Says Withdrawal Was Necessary

In court, Jackson said, "We feel we have no choice at this juncture but to withdraw as counsel," asking to be relieved from the case.

According to US Magazine, despite stepping aside, he stressed that he remains "deeply committed" to Reiner's best interests and believes the legal process will uncover the truth.

The deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner have deeply affected their family and shocked many in Hollywood. Rob Reiner was a well-known director, and the couple had been married for 36 years.

Reiner's siblings, including Tracy Reiner, Jake Reiner, and Romy Reiner, have asked for privacy while placing their trust in the justice system.

In a statement shared after the charges, the family said they have "the utmost trust in the legal process" and will not comment further.

Jake and Romy also spoke about their grief, saying the loss of their parents is "unimaginable" and asking for compassion as the case unfolds.